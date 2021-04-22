DGAP-News: Delivery Hero SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Strengthening our commitment to diversity and inclusion: Delivery Hero to launch new Diversity & Inclusion Advisory Board



22.04.2021 / 08:00

Delivery Hero amongst the first DAX30 companies to announce a Diversity & Inclusion Advisory Board set to launch in the summer of 2021

The Diversity & Inclusion Advisory Board will act as a strategic partner to support Delivery Hero's existing D&I strategy, focusing on enhanced representation and intersectional perspectives

Delivery Hero also announces its goal to achieve an equal gender composition and increase the diverse representation of its Supervisory Board

Delivery Hero's ultimate goal is not only to influence D&I work within Delivery Hero but to pave the way forward for the entire industry

Berlin, 22 April 2021 - Delivery Hero SE ("Delivery Hero"), the world's leading local delivery platform, is thrilled to announce its new Diversity & Inclusion Advisory Board ("DAB"). The Advisory Board is amongst the first of its kind within the DAX30 companies and is part of a larger commitment to promote diverse representation, equitable structures and make Delivery Hero an even more inclusive workplace - where everyone belongs.

Niklas Östberg, CEO and Co-founder of Delivery Hero, said: "Our new D&I Advisory Board will provide regular advice and consultation, functioning as a strategic partner to evolve Delivery Hero's D&I strategy. We are committed to ensuring equal representation across the organization and I am a proud supporter of the work ahead of us. Putting diversity and inclusion at the forefront of what we do is not only the right thing to do, it is also smart business. I invite our fellow peers across the industry to do the same."

The internal and external members of the Advisory Board will act as a body of expertise and experience to influence and improve the company's D&I work. This pertains to all aspects of diversity and inclusion. The DAB will focus on bringing forward perspectives of underrepresented groups related to visible identities like gender, ethnicity, and disability, as well as invisible identities like sexual orientation, religion, and neurodiversity. The mandate of the Advisory Board is three-fold: provide regular advice and act as a sounding board for the D&I program, strengthen the global inclusion work across the group, as well as being ambassadors within and outside the organization, championing D&I at Delivery Hero and beyond. This will be achieved not only through the amplification of Delivery Hero's diversity and inclusion efforts but also by increasing equity to business decisions and daily operations.

Jeri Doris, Chief People Officer of Delivery Hero, said: "At Delivery Hero, we know that diversity and inclusion matters. We've done a lot of work on this topic to date, but we continue to ask ourselves: How can we be more ambitious? That's why I am delighted to chair our new D&I Advisory Board. I have always been passionate about diversity and inclusion in the workplace and look forward to driving change and lifting people up through the work this board will make possible."

The Advisory Board will include a broad range of internal perspectives and external experts within the D&I field. The DAB will be chaired by Jeri Doris, Chief People Officer at Delivery Hero, and co-chaired by Sigrid Dalberg-Krajewski, Senior Director of Communications, Diversity & Inclusion. In 2021, Delivery Hero further expanded its D&I team and appointed Dalberg-Krajewski as its first Senior Director to specifically lead the D&I work. Delivery Hero's ultimate goal is not only to influence D&I work within Delivery Hero but to pave the way forward for the entire industry.

Sigrid Dalberg-Krajewski, Senior Director of Communications, Diversity and Inclusion at Delivery Hero, said: "At Delivery Hero, we have built an ambitious and data-informed D&I strategy. It focuses on creating an inclusive culture where all Heroes can be 100% themselves, truly belong and thrive - whoever and wherever they are. I am incredibly proud to announce the future Diversity & Inclusion Advisory Board. As Co-Chair, I am excited to co-create with our board members and make our D&I work even better."

Delivery Hero also announces its goal to achieve an equal gender balance and increase diverse representation on its Supervisory Board in the long term. The current goal is 30% female members which the company intends to increase to 50% in the next five years. This is yet another step towards realizing the ambition of equitable structures and diverse perspectives, recognizing that a larger amount of representation leads to better decision making, performance, and overall company culture.

Other diversity and inclusion initiatives undertaken at Delivery Hero include the inaugural and annual D&I survey in 2020, the formalization of its HeroCommunities (ERG groups) and Inclusion Champion network (a community that supports D&I implementation), inclusive language guidelines and mandatory unconscious bias training for managers, official mentorship structures as well as a Women in Leadership program which will launch later in 2021.

Delivery Hero is looking forward to sharing more information on this initiative soon, detailing the full composition of the Advisory Board. For more Delivery Hero news, please visit our newsroom here.



