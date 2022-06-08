Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Delivery Hero SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DHER   DE000A2E4K43

DELIVERY HERO SE

(DHER)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  06/08 07:50:12 am BST
40.64 EUR   +1.21%
07:37aTHE PAIN AFTER THE GAIN : grocery deliverers reshuffle after lockdown boom
RE
06/07MARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : June 6, 2022
06/06MARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : June 6, 2022
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

The pain after the gain: grocery deliverers reshuffle after lockdown boom

06/08/2022 | 07:37am BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Order pickers work at a dark store of the fast grocery deliverer Getir

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The grocery delivery industry that erupted in the depths of lockdown is facing a painful period of adjustment that investors say is likely to see only a handful of firms survive in each market - and then, in very different shape.

As the COVID-19 pandemic kept consumers behind closed doors, investors poured billions into "quick commerce" grocery firms that pledged to deliver products from pasta to soap powder within 15 minutes from bespoke hubs known as dark stores.

But with lockdowns easing, consumers struggling with soaring costs of living, and profitability still elusive, that flood of capital has slowed to a trickle, and firms have shifted from expansion to retrenchment.

Getir of Turkey - the biggest and oldest of the fast grocery deliverers - Germany's Gorillas and UK-based Zapp have all said in recent weeks they are cutting staff, while Berlin-based Flink has also slowed hiring.

London's Jiffy said last month it was ceasing delivery operations, with Zapp, which raised $200 million in January, assuming its customers.

"The current macroeconomic climate has become incredibly challenging, with very little visibility of when things will improve," Zapp told Reuters in an email.

Citi analyst Monique Pollard estimates that seven or eight smaller companies have been forced to seek buyers or shut operations so far this year. "It's happening quicker than we could have imagined," she said.

Despite that, investors and executives say there is still a solid business case for grocery on demand, given the convenience it offers consumers.

Larry Illg, chief executive of online food businesses at technology investor Prosus NV, which has a 9.8% stake in Flink, said the current shakeout would ultimately benefit survivors.

"We are seeing slower rollouts of new dark stores, lower levels of marketing investment, and diminished discounting from competition," he said. "So aggregate growth is slowing down, but economics for the space are healthier."

BLURRED LINES

Illg, in a presentation to investors earlier this year, said he sees the lines blurring between restaurant food delivery, grocery delivery, and quick commerce. "I think you're going to see different variants of this across the world, across the different inventory mixes and business models," he said.

A push by big, well-known meal delivery companies like Deliveroo, Just Eat Takeaway and Uber Eats into the grocery space is already happening, as those firms strike delivery deals with convenience stores and grocery chains.

Some are joining forces with existing delivery firms. DoorDash of the United States last week closed its $3.5 billion acquisition of Finland's Wolt, a meal delivery and quick commerce company.

Germany's Delivery Hero has also agreed to take a controlling stake in Spain's Glovo in a deal valuing the target at $2.6 billion that is expected to close later this year. Both have quick grocery operations.

Other delivery firms have bulked themselves up through acquisitions within the industry, with Flink, which raised $750 million at a $2.85 billion valuation in December, buying France's Cajoo for an undisclosed sum last month.

Flink declined to comment, but two investors told Reuters the company does not plan to enter other new markets.

Building profitability is increasingly important as weak equity markets and a big drop in valuations of listed delivery companies make it harder for fast delivery firms to pull in outside investment.

"If private market capital is no longer willing to back the business model, then a company needs to rely on its own cash generation ability," Citi's Pollard said. While some quick delivery companies in Europe have shown operating profits at the city or store level, none is making money across the board.

Gorillas CEO Kagan Sumer told Reuters the company is prioritising profitability. Gorillas will cut 300 office staff and is "reviewing" its operations in Italy, Spain, Denmark and Belgium.

The company raised $1 billion at a $2.1 billion valuation in October from investors including meals delivery company Delivery Hero, but has struggled to raise more.

Getir is cutting 14% of staff but said it won't exit any of the nine countries where it operates. The group raised $768 million at a $12 billion valuation in March, with backers including Sequoia Capital and Tiger Global.

Sajal Srivastava, co-founder at TriplePoint Capital, a Silicon Valley firm that provides debt financing to startups including Flink, said he has seen a surge in demand from companies currently unable to raise equity on favourable terms.

He said that there is no one business model for food delivery, but some mix of hot meal delivery, convenience delivery, and slower grocery delivery companies will succeed in each country over time.

"So every country will have multiple players, but do they need six? Probably not. Do they need two or three? Yes, and I think that's where it will come out."

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Jan Harvey)

By Toby Sterling and Nadine Schimroszik


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DELIVEROO PLC -2.72% 96.72 Delayed Quote.-53.88%
DELIVERY HERO SE 0.27% 40.15 Delayed Quote.-59.03%
DOORDASH, INC. -0.03% 69.93 Delayed Quote.-53.04%
JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V. -1.77% 21.375 Real-time Quote.-55.90%
PROSUS N.V. -1.96% 47.95 Real-time Quote.-34.79%
US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY) 0.53% 16.9064 Delayed Quote.24.73%
All news about DELIVERY HERO SE
07:37aTHE PAIN AFTER THE GAIN : grocery deliverers reshuffle after lockdown boom
RE
06/07MARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : June 6, 2022
06/06MARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : June 6, 2022
06/06Beiersdorf to Replace Delivery Hero on Germany's DAX
DJ
06/06Beiersdorf To Replace Delivery Hero In DAX Index
MT
06/03Food deliverer Delivery Hero drops out of Germany's blue chip index
RE
06/03Delivery Hero To Exit Germany’s DAX Index Amid Pressure On Stock
MT
06/01DELIVERY HERO : HSBC remains Neutral
MD
06/01DELIVERY HERO : Barclays maintains a Buy rating
MD
05/31DELIVERY HERO : RBC gives a Buy rating
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DELIVERY HERO SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 9 381 M 10 033 M 7 977 M
Net income 2022 -1 514 M -1 619 M -1 287 M
Net Debt 2022 2 784 M 2 977 M 2 367 M
P/E ratio 2022 -6,95x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 9 770 M 10 449 M 8 308 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,34x
EV / Sales 2023 1,05x
Nbr of Employees 52 007
Free-Float 65,7%
Chart DELIVERY HERO SE
Duration : Period :
Delivery Hero SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DELIVERY HERO SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 40,15 €
Average target price 79,60 €
Spread / Average Target 98,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
L. Niklas Östberg Chief Executive Officer
Emmanuel Thomassin Chief Financial Officer
Martin Karl Enderle Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Graf von Hardenberg Chief Technology Officer
Pieter-Jan Vandepitte COO & Member-Management Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DELIVERY HERO SE-59.03%10 449
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-19.53%446 821
PROSUS N.V.-34.79%133 309
NETFLIX, INC.-67.03%87 584
AIRBNB, INC.-26.71%77 661
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-39.66%48 561