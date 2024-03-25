(Alliance News) - Wise PLC on Monday announced the appointment of Delivery Hero SE's Chief Financial Officer Emmanuel Thomassin as its next CFO.

The London-based money transfer services provider said incoming Thomassin will replace Matthew Briers, who had signalled his intention to step down from the role last year.

Wise said Briers will now leave with immediate effect, with Thomassin joining at the start of October and Senior Group Financial Director Kingsley Kemish serving as interim CFO in the meantime.

Chair David Wells commented: "We're delighted to welcome Emmanuel as our new Chief Financial Officer after an extensive global search. A seasoned CFO, leader and board member with well over a decade's experience, Emmanuel has a proven track record of scaling companies in rapidly-evolving industries - from startups to public companies. I look forward to working with him as Wise continues on its path to reshape global financial services for the 21st century."

This comes just after Delivery Hero, a Berlin-based food delivery platform, also announced on Monday that CFO Thomassin would leave the firm to "pursue another professional opportunity."

Thomassin had serves as CFO for Delivery Hero for the last 10 years.

Shares in Wise were down 1.0% to 963.40 pence each in London on Monday morning.

By Sabrina Penty, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.