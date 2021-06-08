Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Delivery Hero SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DHER   DE000A2E4K43

DELIVERY HERO SE

(DHER)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

“I was ready to go the extra mile and grow fast”: insights from a Data Analyst

06/08/2021 | 11:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Julie started her career at Delivery Hero as a Junior Data Analyst in September 2018. Two and a half years later, she is leading a team that analyzes complex datasets to answer business questions towards one simple goal: 'How do we deliver an amazing service experience for our users?'

As a Senior Data Analyst for Delivery Hero Service, what exactly does your role entail?

Delivery Hero Service manages the global operations of our contact centers worldwide in c. 50 countries, builds products to enable task automation and self-service resolution of user issues, as well as improving agent productivity and driving customer satisfaction.

Two and half years ago, Julie started at Delivery Hero. Today she is working as a Senior Data Analyst.

Our scope is global and entails dozens of tools, products, processes and applications, which generate hundreds of gigabytes of data every day. Our role is to ensure that we are covering the operations holistically and with excellent quality, while always thinking about scalability to support the massive growth of the business.

We work closely with the data engineers, Operations and Product stakeholders in Service, and other business units across the organization in order to provide data and visualisations to get insights and feedback for the operations, as well as drive product development.

You started in 2018. What did your day-to-day work look like back then?

I started as a Junior Data Analyst in the Pandora Business Intelligence team, which was handling the reporting of one of our platforms (which includes foodora and foodpanda in Europe and Asia). After only 2 months I became a Specialised Analyst to support the then-called Global Contact Center department (which had about 15 people from Operations).

This was quite a challenge, taking over an entire stack after only a couple months in the company, but I was ready to go the extra mile and the ownership I was given allowed me to grow fast and bring value quickly.

Back in the day we were working with a lot of manual reporting on top of a couple of integrated data sources; my day to day work involved a lot of troubleshooting, data cleansing, and setting up new processes, as we were largely focused on the needs of the day.

'Our mission is to build an amazing service experience for our customers'

Towards early 2019, scalability became a main focus, as the business was growing and the volume and diversity of data was getting exponential. Since then, we followed suit with recruitment and infrastructure to support and enable growth, as the department is now 95 people, among which we are 6 dedicated analysts, looking to grow to 8 by the end of 2021.

Delivery Hero Service started developing its own products. How did that change your work?

Towards the end of 2019, the department started recruiting developers and building its own products to answer the challenges brought by scale: automation, self-service, optimisation. This increased the scope of our squad in terms of reporting, but also brought new topics such as data tracking design, stack architecture, and later product analytics, in order to enable the department to make data-driven product development decisions.

'[My job] is like a giant puzzle that needs to be solved and that will enable my team to deliver better solutions.'

Today we are moving completely towards analytics and insights, and monitoring became a smaller part of our day to day work. Topics like compensation and customer satisfaction became central themes of our priorities.

What is the most exciting part of your job?

What I love to do the most is to design smart, efficient and scalable data solutions that make analytics effortless, and easy to access for any of our stakeholders. The scale and velocity of our business requires that we achieve excellence in our architecture and pipelines in order to focus on providing insights rather than firefighting. This is quite exciting, like a giant puzzle that needs to be solved and that will enable my team to deliver better solutions.

What are the most important traits to be an amazing Data Analyst?

Curiosity, diligence, communication. At the crossroads between data engineering, operations and product development, one needs to thrive in an environment that is complex, vast and changing, to be able to deep dive into key topics, to reach alignment with very different stakeholders, and to communicate clearly the solutions that one designed.

Disclaimer

Delivery Hero SE published this content on 08 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2021 15:06:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DELIVERY HERO SE
11:07a&LDQUO;I WAS READY TO GO THE EXTRA M : insights from a Data Analyst
PU
06:02aDELIVERY HERO  : Three Others Seek Public Input for Regulatory Initiative in Eur..
MT
01:55aDELIVERY HERO  : The founders of Delivery Hero, Bolt, Glovo and Wolt announce Eu..
PU
01:32aPRESS RELEASE : The founders of Delivery Hero, Bolt, Glovo and Wolt announce Eur..
DJ
01:31aDELIVERY HERO  : The founders of Delivery Hero, Bolt, Glovo and Wolt announce Eu..
EQ
06/07DGAP-PVR  : Delivery Hero SE: Release according to -2-
DJ
06/07DELIVERY HERO SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the G..
EQ
06/04Prosus, Bond, Mubadala Capital Lead $240 Million Funding Round in Germany's F..
DJ
06/04DELIVERY HERO  : Berenberg maintains a Buy rating
MD
06/04DELIVERY HERO  : German delivery startup Flink raises $240 mln, partners with Re..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 5 878 M 7 159 M 7 159 M
Net income 2021 -1 141 M -1 390 M -1 390 M
Net Debt 2021 394 M 480 M 480 M
P/E ratio 2021 -23,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 27 595 M 33 656 M 33 608 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,76x
EV / Sales 2022 3,60x
Nbr of Employees 35 528
Free-Float 69,9%
Chart DELIVERY HERO SE
Duration : Period :
Delivery Hero SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DELIVERY HERO SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 153,42 €
Last Close Price 110,85 €
Spread / Highest target 66,9%
Spread / Average Target 38,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,77%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
L. Niklas Östberg Chief Executive Officer
Emmanuel Thomassin Chief Financial Officer
Martin Karl Enderle Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Graf von Hardenberg Chief Technology Officer
Pieter-Jan Vandepitte COO & Member-Management Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DELIVERY HERO SE-12.72%33 656
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED6.47%736 262
NETFLIX, INC.-8.52%219 334
PROSUS N.V.-3.28%167 801
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-0.47%95 011
NASPERS LIMITED-0.88%91 582