A unique consumer packaged goods company strategically positioned in the health and wellness sector that provides high-quality brands to the global marketplace

Net revenue growth of 20% year over year despite challenging business environments

Improved gross profit margin of 49% in fiscal 2023 vs. 32% in fiscal 2022

Lowered selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses by 23% year over year

Achieved positive adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA")(1)

Cash used in operating activities decreased by 76% year over year

October 18, 2023 - Vancouver, British Columbia - Delivra Health Brands Inc. ("Delivra Health" or the "Company") (TSX-V: DHB; OTCQB: DHBUF), a consumer packaged goods company uniquely positioned in the health and wellness sector, is pleased to announce its financial and operating results for the three and twelve months ended June 30, 2023 ("fiscal 2023"). The Delivra Health portfolio features innovative brands Dream Water® and LivRelief™, which deliver relief from common health issues such as sleeplessness, chronic pain and anxiety.

Management Commentary

"In fiscal 2023, Delivra Health achieved positive Adjusted EBITDA(1) for the first time in the Company's history. This is a commitment we made to our shareholders and other stakeholders at the beginning of the year, and we are delighted to have achieved this milestone," said Gord Davey, President and Chief Executive Officer of Delivra Health. "We kept our promise to shareholders, capital markets partners and our internal team, by remaining focused on the execution of customer-specific programs, optimizing e-commerce platforms, launching innovation products and improving distribution across several markets. In the coming year, we expect to continue to increase our revenues and profitability through a combined focus on Canada, USA, international and e-commerce markets."

Financial Highlights

Net revenue: The Company reported total net revenue of $9,791 in fiscal 2023 compared to $8,139 in the twelve months ended June 30, 2022 (" fiscal 2022 ") from continued operations. This 20% increase in net revenue is driven by higher net sales in the USA.

Gross profit and gross profit margin: The Company reported gross profit of $4,823 and a 49% gross profit margin in fiscal 2023 compared to $2,604 and a 32% gross profit margin in fiscal 2022. This increase is attributed to lower sales fees and lower indirect cost of sales incurred relative to the increase in sales and a reduction in financial inventory write-downs.

Expenses including SG&A and excluding non-cash items : The Company reported expenses of $4,704 in fiscal 2023 compared to $6,145 in fiscal 2022, representing a $1,441 or 23% reduction for the year. The reduction is driven by a decrease in SG&A expenses due to operational changes and cost reductions.

Adjusted EBITDA(1): The Company reported Adjusted EBITDA of $517 in fiscal 2023 compared to $(2,765) in fiscal 2022, representing a $3,282 or 119% year over year improvement. This reduction is driven by higher net sales, a higher gross margin, and an overall reduction in expenses, as noted above.

Summary of Key Financial Results

For the year ended June 30 ($000's, except share and per share amounts) 2023 2022 Continued operations: Net revenue $9,791 $8,139 Cost of sales 4,570 4,759 Inventory write-down 398 776 Gross profit 4,823 2,604 Gross profit margin 49% 32% Expenses excluding non-cash expenses 4,704 6,145 Asset impairment, depreciation and amortization and share-based compensation (1,482) (2,869) Loss from operations before other (expense) income (1,363) (6,410) Other (expense) income 1,179 (599) Net loss from continuing operations (184) (7,009) Net cash used in operating activities (1,088) (4,441)

Expenses exluding non-cash items

For the year ended June 30 ($000's, except share and per share amounts) 2023 2022 General and administration $3,929 $4,542 Sales and marketing 775 1,603 Total 4,704 6,145

Adjusted EBITDA (non-IFRS measure)(1)

For the year ended June 30 ($000's, except share and per share amounts) 2023 2022 Loss from operations $(1,363) $(6,410) Inventory write-down 398 776 Asset impairment and write-downs - 398 Depreciation and amortization 1,330 2,119 Share-based compensation 152 352 Adjusted EBITDA(1) 517 (2,765)

About Delivra Health Brands Inc.

Helping people take control of their health with alternative wellness solutions is what energizes the Delivra Health team! The Delivra Health portfolio features innovative brands like Dream Water® and LivRelief™, which deliver relief from common everyday issues like chronic pain, anxiety, and sleeplessness. Delivra Health products have allowed millions of customers to reclaim their mobility, energy, and in turn, quality of life. The websites of the Company's two subsidiaries are Dream Water® and LivReliefTM. For more information, please visit www.delivrahealthbrands.com.

Non-IFRS Measures, Reconciliation and Discussion

This press release contains references to "Adjusted EBITDA" which is a non-International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA is a measure of the Company's loss from operations before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization and adjusted for share-based compensation, common shares issued for services, fair value effects of accounting for biological assets and inventories, asset impairment and write-downs, and other non-cash items, and is a non-IFRS measure.

This measure can be used to analyze and compare profitability among companies and industries, as it eliminates the effects of financing and capital expenditures. It is often used in valuation ratios and can be compared to enterprise value and revenue. This measure does not have any standardized meaning according to IFRS and, therefore, may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.

There are no comparable IFRS financial measures presented in Delivra Health's financial statements. Reconciliations of the supplemental non-IFRS measure are presented in the Company's management discussion and analysis for fiscal 2023. This non-IFRS financial measure is presented because management has evaluated the financial results both including and excluding the adjusted items and believes that the non-IFRS financial measure presented provides additional perspective and insights when analyzing the core operating performance of the business. The Company believes that the supplemental measure provides information which is useful to shareholders and investors in understanding the Company's performance and may assist in the evaluation of the Company's business relative to that of its peers.

The non-IFRS financial measure should not be considered superior to, as a substitute for, or as an alternative to, and should be considered in conjunction with the IFRS financial measures presented in the Company's financial statements. For more information, please see "Adjusted EBITDA (non-IFRS measure)" and "Non-IFRS Measures" in the Company's management discussion and analysis for fiscal 2023, which is available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile on www.sedarplus.ca.

Notes:

This is a non-IFRS reporting measure. For a reconciliation of this measure to the nearest IFRS measure, see "Adjusted EBITDA (non-IFRS measure)" and "Non-IFRS Measures" in the Company's management discussion and analysis for fiscal 2023.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates, and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements with respect to the Company's products offering relief from chronic pain, anxiety, and sleeplessness, expectations regarding increase of the Company's revenues and profitability, the Company's growth objectives, increasing revenues and profitability, growth in new markets, and new distribution partners.

These forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time such statements were made. Actual future results may differ materially as forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to materially differ from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors, among other things, include: fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions; fluctuations in securities markets; expectations regarding the size of the cannabis markets where the Company operates; changing consumer habits; the ability of the Company to successfully achieve its business objectives; plans for expansion; political and social uncertainties; inability to obtain adequate insurance to cover risks and hazards; employee relations and the presence of laws and regulations that may impose restrictions on cultivation, production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and cannabis-related products in the markets where the Company operates. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

Additional information regarding this and other risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's business are contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form dated March 2, 2021, and under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's management's discussion and analysis dated October 18, 2023 for fiscal 2023 filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

