Delivra Health Brands : to Hold Conference Call to Discuss Results for the...

February 16, 2023 - Vancouver, British Columbia - Delivra Health Brands Inc. (formerly, Harvest One Cannabis Inc.) ("Delivra Health" or the "Company") (TSX-V: DHB; OTCQB: DHBUF), a consumer packaged goods leader uniquely positioned in the health and wellness sector, is pleased to announce it will report its quarterly financial results for the three and six months ended December 31, 2022, on Wednesday, February 22, 2023.

Conference Call Details

The Company will host a conference call on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. (EST) / 8:00 a.m. (PST) to discuss the interim financial results for the three and six months ending December 31, 2022. Gord Davey, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Jack Tasse, Chief Financial Officer of the Company will be conducting a question-and-answer session following management's prepared remarks.

Participant Dial-In Numbers:

All interested parties can join the conference call by dialing: 1-800-319-4610 (Canada/USA Toll Free) or 1-604-638-5340 (International Toll). Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and ask to join the Delivra Health Brands call. A replay of the call will be available on the Company's investor page by the end of the business day on Wednesday, February 22, 2023.

About Delivra Health Brands Inc.

Helping people take control of their health with alternative wellness solutions is what energizes the Delivra Health team! The Delivra Health portfolio features innovative brands like Dream Water™ and LivRelief™, which deliver relief from common everyday issues like chronic pain, anxiety, and sleeplessness. Delivra Health products have allowed millions of customers to reclaim their mobility, energy, and in turn, quality of life. The websites of the Company's two subsidiaries are Dream Water™ and LivReliefTM. For more information, please visit www.delivrahealthbrands.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates, and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements with respect to the timing of reporting the Company's interim financial results for the three and six months ended December 31, 2022 and the timing of the conference call.

These forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time such statements were made. Actual future results may differ materially as forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to materially differ from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors, among other things, include: implications of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's operations; fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions; fluctuations in securities markets; expectations regarding the size of the cannabis markets where the Company operates; changing consumer habits; the ability of the Company to successfully achieve its business objectives; plans for expansion; political and social uncertainties; inability to obtain adequate insurance to cover risks and hazards; employee relations and the presence of laws and regulations that may impose restrictions on cultivation, production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and cannabis-related products in the markets where the Company operates. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

Additional information regarding this and other risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's business are contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form dated March 2, 2021, and under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's latest interim and annual management's discussion and analyses, filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Neither TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

