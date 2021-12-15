APEX Cloud Services: Simple and Transparent Pricing

I dislike going to malls for shopping. But I love online shopping because of the ease, efficiency and convenience it offers. With just a few clicks, I can easily compare products or services, see prices and place an order.

This seamless experience I described above has traditionally been provided by public cloud vendors to IT organizations. At Dell, we have been incredibly busy bringing these cloud experiences to wherever your workloads live. At VMworld, we announced APEX Cloud Services with VMware Cloud, an infrastructure as-a-Service offering that delivers secure and consistent operations across multi-cloud environments. APEX Cloud Services with VMware Cloud combines the security and control of private cloud with the ease and simplicity of public cloud. It is ideal for customers looking to eliminate the burden of managing their infrastructure and wanting to build a hybrid cloud for consistent multi-cloud operations. It includes deployment of infrastructure on-premises or at a colocation facility, management of infrastructure, 24×7 monitoring, security patches, software updates, compute resources for SDDC management, redundant resources to accommodate hardware failures and a customer success manager who will be with you every step of the way. The service comes with flexible and scalable virtualized compute, storage and networking resources so customers can run their essential workloads without worrying about performance limitations. To learn more about this service, please head over to the APEX Cloud Services with VMware Cloud page.

Today, we are a step closer to bringing this service to a data center or a colocation facility near you. A couple of important aspects of delivering the cloud experience are self-service and transparent pricing. In August, we launched the APEX Data Storage Services pricing calculator. Today, we are excited to announce our pricing calculator for APEX Cloud Services with VMware Cloud.

From the comfort of your chair, you can configure and see the pricing with just four clicks. We made this self-service experience intuitive, immersive and delightful - which happen to be our guiding principles for the APEX user experience.

Choose the appropriate instance type matching your workload type. An instance is made up of compute and memory resources, and we offer different types of instances to suit a variety of workload types. For example, Memory Optimized instances deliver optimal performance for workloads such as relational databases, mid-size in-memory databases, data mining and web scale in-memory caches. These different instance types come with varying Memory-to-Core ratios of 4:1 for Compute Optimized; 8:1 for General Purpose, 16:1 for Memory Optimized and 32:1 ratio for Large Scale Memory Optimized type. We provided some example workloads to make it easy for you to select the right instance type. You can, of course, play around by choosing different instance types and see how the price changes. No matter which instance type you choose, be assured that we have you covered for a wide range of enterprise workloads.

Drag the slider to choose the number of instances you need. Putting it simply, number of instances is nothing but number of physical cores. Based on how large your workload is, you would simply select the number of instances. Large workloads require more instances. For example, if you select 512 instances of Compute Optimized instance type, you will end up with 512 cores and 2,048GB of memory (512 x 4 - the number 4 came from the memory-to-core ratio).

Choose the amount of storage capacity you need. Not all types of workloads require the same capacity, therefore we offer flexibility in the amount of storage with each configuration. The storage we offer is high-performance all-flash storage.

The subscription term defaults to 3 years, but you can change this to see how it affects pricing. Regardless of whether you choose 1- or 3-year terms, we offer the flexibility of upfront, yearly or monthly payments.

Once you make these selections, you will see pricing dynamically and instantly on the right-hand side. It's that simple.

Visit the APEX Pricing Calculator page to take it for a spin.