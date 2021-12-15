Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Dell Technologies Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DELL   US24703L2025

DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.

(DELL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

APEX Cloud Services: Simple and Transparent Pricing

12/15/2021 | 10:19am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

I dislike going to malls for shopping. But I love online shopping because of the ease, efficiency and convenience it offers. With just a few clicks, I can easily compare products or services, see prices and place an order.

This seamless experience I described above has traditionally been provided by public cloud vendors to IT organizations. At Dell, we have been incredibly busy bringing these cloud experiences to wherever your workloads live. At VMworld, we announced APEX Cloud Services with VMware Cloud, an infrastructure as-a-Service offering that delivers secure and consistent operations across multi-cloud environments. APEX Cloud Services with VMware Cloud combines the security and control of private cloud with the ease and simplicity of public cloud. It is ideal for customers looking to eliminate the burden of managing their infrastructure and wanting to build a hybrid cloud for consistent multi-cloud operations. It includes deployment of infrastructure on-premises or at a colocation facility, management of infrastructure, 24×7 monitoring, security patches, software updates, compute resources for SDDC management, redundant resources to accommodate hardware failures and a customer success manager who will be with you every step of the way. The service comes with flexible and scalable virtualized compute, storage and networking resources so customers can run their essential workloads without worrying about performance limitations. To learn more about this service, please head over to the APEX Cloud Services with VMware Cloud page.

Today, we are a step closer to bringing this service to a data center or a colocation facility near you. A couple of important aspects of delivering the cloud experience are self-service and transparent pricing. In August, we launched the APEX Data Storage Services pricing calculator. Today, we are excited to announce our pricing calculator for APEX Cloud Services with VMware Cloud.

From the comfort of your chair, you can configure and see the pricing with just four clicks. We made this self-service experience intuitive, immersive and delightful - which happen to be our guiding principles for the APEX user experience.

Choose the appropriate instance type matching your workload type. An instance is made up of compute and memory resources, and we offer different types of instances to suit a variety of workload types. For example, Memory Optimized instances deliver optimal performance for workloads such as relational databases, mid-size in-memory databases, data mining and web scale in-memory caches. These different instance types come with varying Memory-to-Core ratios of 4:1 for Compute Optimized; 8:1 for General Purpose, 16:1 for Memory Optimized and 32:1 ratio for Large Scale Memory Optimized type. We provided some example workloads to make it easy for you to select the right instance type. You can, of course, play around by choosing different instance types and see how the price changes. No matter which instance type you choose, be assured that we have you covered for a wide range of enterprise workloads.

Drag the slider to choose the number of instances you need. Putting it simply, number of instances is nothing but number of physical cores. Based on how large your workload is, you would simply select the number of instances. Large workloads require more instances. For example, if you select 512 instances of Compute Optimized instance type, you will end up with 512 cores and 2,048GB of memory (512 x 4 - the number 4 came from the memory-to-core ratio).

Choose the amount of storage capacity you need. Not all types of workloads require the same capacity, therefore we offer flexibility in the amount of storage with each configuration. The storage we offer is high-performance all-flash storage.

The subscription term defaults to 3 years, but you can change this to see how it affects pricing. Regardless of whether you choose 1- or 3-year terms, we offer the flexibility of upfront, yearly or monthly payments.

Once you make these selections, you will see pricing dynamically and instantly on the right-hand side. It's that simple.

Visit the APEX Pricing Calculator page to take it for a spin.

Disclaimer

Dell Technologies Inc. published this content on 15 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 December 2021 15:18:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.
10:19aAPEX CLOUD SERVICES : Simple and Transparent Pricing
PU
09:39aPUSHING THE BOUNDARIES OF SUSTAINABL : Concept Luna
PU
09:09aUPGRADING PERFORMANCE, NETWORKING AN : PowerProtect DD6400
PU
09:01aMiami Dolphins Enhance Fan Experience, Safety and Security at Hard Rock Stadium with De..
PR
12/14DELL TECHNOLOGIES APEX IN 2021 : As-a-Service Year in Review
AQ
12/14DELL TECHNOLOGIES : How Columbia Southern University Fueled Distance Learning with PowerSt..
PU
12/14DELL TECHNOLOGIES : Unlocking the Power of Databases With Dell Technologies APEX
PU
12/14Evercore ISI Downgrades Dell Technologies to In-Line From Outperform
MT
12/13INSIDER SELL : Dell Technologies
MT
12/13Forge Ahead With SAP in the Data Era
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 107 B - -
Net income 2022 6 424 M - -
Net Debt 2022 18 926 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,84x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 41 731 M 41 731 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,57x
EV / Sales 2023 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 158 000
Free-Float 36,7%
Chart DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Duration : Period :
Dell Technologies Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 54,63 $
Average target price 64,72 $
Spread / Average Target 18,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Saul Dell Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas W. Sweet Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Howard D. Elias President-Dell Services, Digital & IT
Jeffrey W. Clarke Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Anthony Charles Whitten Co-Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.49.08%41 731
HP INC.43.47%38 545
GOERTEK INC.52.89%29 948
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC64.80%22 807
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY22.95%18 845
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.-12.62%13 611