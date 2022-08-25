Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Dell Technologies Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DELL   US24703L2025

DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.

(DELL)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:04 2022-08-25 pm EDT
47.90 USD   +2.75%
04:42pDELL TECHNOLOGIES : Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:41pDELL TECHNOLOGIES INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:37pDell Technologies Posts Higher Fiscal Q2 Earnings, Revenue
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DELL TECHNOLOGIES SEES Q3 REV $23.8 BLN TO $25 BLN - CONF CALL…

08/25/2022 | 05:49pm EDT
DELL TECHNOLOGIES SEES Q3 REV $23.8 BLN TO $25 BLN - CONF CALL


© Reuters 2022
Analyst Recommendations on DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 106 B - -
Net income 2023 5 485 M - -
Net Debt 2023 16 510 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 9,80x
Yield 2023 2,49%
Capitalization 34 476 M 34 476 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,48x
EV / Sales 2024 0,45x
Nbr of Employees 133 000
Free-Float 32,7%
Chart DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Duration : Period :
Dell Technologies Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 46,62 $
Average target price 59,22 $
Spread / Average Target 27,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Saul Dell Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas W. Sweet Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Howard D. Elias President-Dell Services, Digital & IT
Jeffrey W. Clarke Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Anthony Charles Whitten Co-Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.-17.00%34 476
HP INC.-11.81%34 329
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY-8.94%18 658
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC-32.67%15 880
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED-26.00%10 247
TD SYNNEX CORPORATION-11.60%9 689