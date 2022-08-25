Log in
Google
Twitter
04:04 2022-08-25 pm EDT
47.90
USD
+2.75%
04:42p
DELL TECHNOLOGIES
: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:41p
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.
: Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:37p
Dell Technologies Posts Higher Fiscal Q2 Earnings, Revenue
MT
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Analyst Reco.
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
MarketScreener Strategies
DELL TECHNOLOGIES SEES Q3 SHR $1.57 TO $1.79 - CONF CALL…
08/25/2022 | 05:50pm EDT
DELL TECHNOLOGIES SEES Q3 SHR $1.57 TO $1.79 - CONF CALL
© Reuters 2022
All news about DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.
04:42p
DELL TECHNOLOGIES
: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:41p
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.
: Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statemen..
AQ
04:37p
Dell Technologies Posts Higher Fiscal Q2 Earnings, Revenue
MT
04:33p
Dell revenue growth slows on strong dollar, China lockdowns
RE
04:27p
Earnings Flash (DELL) DELL TECHNOLOGIES Reports Q2 EPS $1.68
MT
04:26p
Dell Technologies Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results
PR
04:26p
Earnings Flash (DELL) DELL TECHNOLOGIES Posts Q2 Revenue $26.43B
MT
03:04p
Dell Technologies Shares Slip 8.3% on Lower 2Q Profit
DJ
08:14a
How Dell Drives Agile, Productive Factories at the Edge
AQ
06:13a
The Kraft Group Taps Dell Technologies for Consistent IT Operations Across its Business..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.
08/23
BofA Securities Trims Dell Technologies' PT to $66 from $67, Lowers Fiscal 2023 Estimat..
MT
08/17
Credit Suisse Analyst Initiates Coverage of 19 US Technology Companies
MT
07/19
Raymond James Adjusts Price Target on Dell Technologies to $54 From $58, Keeps Outperfo..
MT
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023
106 B
-
-
Net income 2023
5 485 M
-
-
Net Debt 2023
16 510 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2023
9,80x
Yield 2023
2,49%
Capitalization
34 476 M
34 476 M
-
EV / Sales 2023
0,48x
EV / Sales 2024
0,45x
Nbr of Employees
133 000
Free-Float
32,7%
More Financials
Chart DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Neutral
Bearish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
19
Last Close Price
46,62 $
Average target price
59,22 $
Spread / Average Target
27,0%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Saul Dell
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas W. Sweet
Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Howard D. Elias
President-Dell Services, Digital & IT
Jeffrey W. Clarke
Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Anthony Charles Whitten
Co-Chief Operating Officer
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.
-17.00%
34 476
HP INC.
-11.81%
34 329
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY
-8.94%
18 658
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC
-32.67%
15 880
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED
-26.00%
10 247
TD SYNNEX CORPORATION
-11.60%
9 689
More Results
