Dell: +25%, AI order book impresses

Dell shares soared more than 25% on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange following last night's announcement of profits and sales figures that beat analysts' expectations.



The American technology group, which has turned away from PCs to focus on the enterprise market, saw its adjusted EPS (non-GAAP) rise by 22% to $2.20 in the last three months of its 2023/2024 fiscal year, ending February 2.



The IT equipment manufacturer claims to have posted revenues down 11% to just over $22.3 billion.



But its momentum in AI-dedicated servers impressed the market, with orders up almost 40% sequentially and an order backlog exceeding $2.9 billion at year-end.



Dell Technologies also announced a 20% increase in its annual dividend per share, to $1.78 from the quarterly payment due in early May.



Following this announcement, analysts at Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $98 to $116, while reiterating their Buy recommendation.



Welcoming the acceleration in the company's AI activities, the UBS teams raised theirs from €99 to €113, again with a Buy recommendation.



