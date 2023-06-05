Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Dell Technologies Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DELL   US24703L2025

DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.

(DELL)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-06-05 pm EDT
45.48 USD   -3.79%
06/05Dell Australia found guilty of misleading customers on monitor prices, discounts
RE
06/02Dell's Results Show 'Early Signs' of Stabilization; Second-Quarter Outlook Worse-Than-Projected, Goldman Says
MT
06/02Dell Technologies Fiscal Q1 Results Back Firm As Top PC OEM, Morgan Stanley Says
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Dell Australia found guilty of misleading customers on monitor prices, discounts

06/05/2023 | 10:37pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logo for Dell Technologies Inc. is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York

(Reuters) - Dell Technologies Inc's Australian unit has been found guilty by the country's Federal Court to have misled customers about the prices or discounts on its add-on monitors on its website, Australia's competition regulator said on Tuesday.

When customers chose to buy a personal computer, Dell Australia gave them an option to bundle a compatible monitor at a discounted, or a 'strikethrough' price, suggesting it would be cheaper to buy the monitor in a bundle rather than separately.

"Dell Australia admitted that the monitors were not sold for the 'strikethrough' price for most of the relevant time and, in some cases, the add-on price shown was more expensive than if the monitor was bought on a stand-alone basis," the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) said in a filing.

Consumers paid more than A$2 million ($1.32 million) for add-on monitors between August 2019 and mid-December 2021, the regulator added.

Dell Australia, which sold more than 5,300 add-on monitors with overstated discounts during the period, has refunded or agreed to offer compensation to more than 4,250 affected consumers, and has been ordered to offer full or partial refunds to affected customers.

($1 = 1.5122 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC. -3.79% 45.48 Delayed Quote.17.53%
TOPIX INDEX 0.24% 2225.94 Delayed Quote.15.38%
All news about DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.
06/05Dell Australia found guilty of misleading customers on monitor prices, discounts
RE
06/02Dell's Results Show 'Early Signs' of Stabilization; Second-Quarter Outlook Worse-Than-P..
MT
06/02Dell Technologies Fiscal Q1 Results Back Firm As Top PC OEM, Morgan Stanley Says
MT
06/02Top Stories at Midday: Debt Deal Heads to President's Desk; Jobs R..
MT
06/02Dell Technologies May See 'Reasonable' Delayed Recovery After Fiscal Q1 Revenue Beat, D..
MT
06/02Raymond James Adjusts Price Target on Dell Technologies to $50 From $45, Maintains Outp..
MT
06/02UBS Adjusts Dell Technologies Price Target to $57 From $55, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
06/02Several good news lift Wall Street
MS
06/02Deutsche Bank Adjusts Dell Technologies Price Target to $48 From $45, Maintains Buy Rat..
MT
06/02Credit Suisse Raises Dell Technologies' PT to $56 From $50 After Better-Than-Expected Q..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2024 86 958 M - -
Net income 2024 1 921 M - -
Net Debt 2024 19 920 M - -
P/E ratio 2024 15,1x
Yield 2024 3,26%
Capitalization 33 653 M 33 653 M -
EV / Sales 2024 0,62x
EV / Sales 2025 0,56x
Nbr of Employees 133 000
Free-Float 29,4%
Chart DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Duration : Period :
Dell Technologies Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 45,48 $
Average target price 50,45 $
Spread / Average Target 10,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Saul Dell Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas W. Sweet Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Howard D. Elias Chief Customer Officer & President-Dell Services
Jeffrey W. Clarke Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Anthony Charles Whitten Co-Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.17.53%34 501
HP INC.13.70%30 121
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY-4.51%19 683
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC18.25%12 883
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED17.00%11 606
DAWNING INFORMATION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.133.79%10 498
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer