ROUND ROCK, Texas, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) has appointed Steve Mollenkopf as its newest independent member of the Dell Technologies board of directors, effective Sept. 27, 2023. Additionally, Simon Patterson, managing director of Silver Lake, has resigned as a member of the board of directors, effective Sept. 26, 2023. With the appointment of Mollenkopf, the Dell Technologies board of directors now seats eight directors, six of which are independent members.

"Steve has decades of leadership and operating experience, with deep engineering expertise that will help us as we accelerate our innovation agenda and capture new growth," said Michael Dell, chairman and CEO, Dell Technologies. "We also thank Simon for nearly a decade of service on our board, during which time he has been integral to our ongoing success."

Steve Mollenkopf served as the chief executive officer of Qualcomm Incorporated from 2014 to 2021. He began his Qualcomm career as an engineer more than 25 years ago and held several leadership roles at the company. He is a published Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) author and an inventor on 38 patents. He currently serves as a director of Boeing and is a senior advisor to Consello.

"Dell Technologies has the broadest portfolio of IT solutions with leadership positions across all of its core markets, from PCs to data center to cloud," said Mollenkopf. "I'm honored to be appointed as Dell's next board member as we stand at the beginning of the GenAI era and embark on the next wave of innovation."

