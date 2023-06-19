Advanced search
    DELL   US24703L2025

DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.

(DELL)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:03 2023-06-16 pm EDT
49.67 USD   -1.06%
Dell Technologies : Aviso aos Acionistas

06/19/2023 | 11:19am EDT
INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION

Todas as datas estão definidas como DD/MM/AAAA

Kindly be aware that date format is DD/MM/YYYY

O Banco B3 S.A., na qualidade de depositário e emissor do Programa de BDR Nível I Não Patrocinado da Dell Technologies Inc, código ISIN BRD1ELBDR009, informa que foi aprovado em 16/06/2023 o pagamento do(a) Dividendos no valor de USD 0,370000000, que considerando a taxa de conversão (USD / R$) de 4,8286 - 16/06/2023, corresponde a um valor prévio de R$ 1,20847866 por BDR.

Banco B3 S.A., as Depositary and Issuer of the Unsponsored Level 1 BDR Program of Dell

Technologies Inc (Company), ISIN BRD1ELBDR009, hereby informs that on 16/06/2023, the Company approved a Dividendos of USD 0,370000000 per share.

Considering the FX Rate of 4,8286 - 16/06/2023, BDR Shareholders will be entitled to receive the preliminary value of R$ 1,20847866 per BDR.

O evento será pago no dia 10/08/2023, aos

The payment will be completed on 10/08/2023, to

titulares de BDRs em 21/07/2023.

entitled BDR Shareholders on 21/07/2023.

O livro estará fechado para os processos de emissão e cancelamento no período de 24/07/2023 até 25/07/2023.

Obs.: O valor informado acima já está deduzido de 30% de IR, 0,38% de IOF e 3% referente a tarifa cobrada pelo Banco B3.

Books will be closed for issuances and cancelations from 24/07/2023 to 25/07/2023.

PS: The informed value has already been deducted of 30% related to Income Tax, 0,38% related to Tax on Financial Operations (IOF) and 3% related to Banco B3 operational fee.

Disclaimer

Dell Technologies Inc. published this content on 19 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2023 15:18:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2024 86 947 M - -
Net income 2024 1 921 M - -
Net Debt 2024 19 920 M - -
P/E ratio 2024 16,5x
Yield 2024 2,99%
Capitalization 36 122 M 36 122 M -
EV / Sales 2024 0,64x
EV / Sales 2025 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 133 000
Free-Float 28,7%
Chart DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Duration : Period :
Dell Technologies Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 49,67 $
Average target price 51,15 $
Spread / Average Target 2,97%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Saul Dell Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas W. Sweet Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Howard D. Elias Chief Customer Officer & President-Dell Services
Jeffrey W. Clarke Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Anthony Charles Whitten Co-Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.23.50%36 122
HP INC.15.37%30 565
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY10.09%22 692
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC22.22%13 315
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED33.07%13 229
DAWNING INFORMATION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.151.94%11 461
