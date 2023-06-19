Dell Technologies : Aviso aos Acionistas

O Banco B3 S.A., na qualidade de depositário e emissor do Programa de BDR Nível I Não Patrocinado da Dell Technologies Inc, código ISIN BRD1ELBDR009, informa que foi aprovado em 16/06/2023 o pagamento do(a) Dividendos no valor de USD 0,370000000, que considerando a taxa de conversão (USD / R$) de 4,8286 - 16/06/2023, corresponde a um valor prévio de R$ 1,20847866 por BDR.
Banco B3 S.A., as Depositary and Issuer of the Unsponsored Level 1 BDR Program of Dell
Technologies Inc (Company), ISIN BRD1ELBDR009, hereby informs that on 16/06/2023, the Company approved a Dividendos of USD 0,370000000 per share.
Considering the FX Rate of 4,8286 - 16/06/2023, BDR Shareholders will be entitled to receive the preliminary value of R$ 1,20847866 per BDR.
O evento será pago no dia 10/08/2023, aos
The payment will be completed on 10/08/2023, to
titulares de BDRs em 21/07/2023.
entitled BDR Shareholders on 21/07/2023.
O livro estará fechado para os processos de emissão e cancelamento no período de 24/07/2023 até 25/07/2023.
Obs.: O valor informado acima já está deduzido de 30% de IR, 0,38% de IOF e 3% referente a tarifa cobrada pelo Banco B3.
Books will be closed for issuances and cancelations from 24/07/2023 to 25/07/2023.
PS: The informed value has already been deducted of 30% related to Income Tax, 0,38% related to Tax on Financial Operations (IOF) and 3% related to Banco B3 operational fee.
