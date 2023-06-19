Dell Technologies : Aviso aos Acionistas

O Banco B3 S.A., na qualidade de depositário e emissor do Programa de BDR Nível I Não Patrocinado da Dell Technologies Inc, código ISIN BRD1ELBDR009, informa que foi aprovado em 16/06/2023 o pagamento do(a) Dividendos no valor de USD 0,370000000, que considerando a taxa de conversão (USD / R$) de 4,8286 - 16/06/2023, corresponde a um valor prévio de R$ 1,20847866 por BDR.

Banco B3 S.A., as Depositary and Issuer of the Unsponsored Level 1 BDR Program of Dell

Technologies Inc (Company), ISIN BRD1ELBDR009, hereby informs that on 16/06/2023, the Company approved a Dividendos of USD 0,370000000 per share.

Considering the FX Rate of 4,8286 - 16/06/2023, BDR Shareholders will be entitled to receive the preliminary value of R$ 1,20847866 per BDR.