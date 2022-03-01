Dell Technologies Currently Down Eight Consecutive Days, On Pace for Record Losing Streak -- Data Talk

Dell Technologies Inc. Class C (DELL) is currently at $50.26, down $0.70 or 1.36%

-- Would be lowest close since Sept. 22, 2021, when it closed at $50.22

-- Currently down eight consecutive days; down 16.63% over this period

-- Longest losing streak on record (Based on available data back to Aug. 10, 2016)

-- Worst eight day stretch since the eight days ending March 20, 2020, when it fell 16.99%

-- Down 10.51% year-to-date

-- Down 17.29% from its all-time closing high of $60.77 on Feb. 9, 2022

-- Up 20.13% from 52 weeks ago (March 2, 2021), when it closed at $41.84

-- Down 17.29% from its 52 week closing high of $60.77 on Feb. 9, 2022

-- Up 20.13% from its 52 week closing low of $41.84 on March 2, 2021

-- Traded as low as $49.60

-- Down 2.67% at today's intraday low

All data as of 11:45:34 AM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-01-22 1204ET