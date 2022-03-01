Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Dell Technologies Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DELL   US24703L2025

DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.

(DELL)
Dell Technologies Currently Down Eight Consecutive Days, On Pace for Record Losing Streak -- Data Talk

03/01/2022 | 12:05pm EST
Dell Technologies Inc. Class C (DELL) is currently at $50.26, down $0.70 or 1.36%


-- Would be lowest close since Sept. 22, 2021, when it closed at $50.22

-- Currently down eight consecutive days; down 16.63% over this period

-- Longest losing streak on record (Based on available data back to Aug. 10, 2016)

-- Worst eight day stretch since the eight days ending March 20, 2020, when it fell 16.99%

-- Down 10.51% year-to-date

-- Down 17.29% from its all-time closing high of $60.77 on Feb. 9, 2022

-- Up 20.13% from 52 weeks ago (March 2, 2021), when it closed at $41.84

-- Down 17.29% from its 52 week closing high of $60.77 on Feb. 9, 2022

-- Up 20.13% from its 52 week closing low of $41.84 on March 2, 2021

-- Traded as low as $49.60

-- Down 2.67% at today's intraday low


All data as of 11:45:34 AM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-01-22 1204ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 101 B - -
Net income 2022 5 864 M - -
Net Debt 2022 18 913 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,83x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 38 928 M 38 928 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,57x
EV / Sales 2023 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 158 000
Free-Float 36,9%
Chart DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Dell Technologies Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 50,96 $
Average target price 64,36 $
Spread / Average Target 26,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Saul Dell Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas W. Sweet Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Howard D. Elias President-Dell Services, Digital & IT
Jeffrey W. Clarke Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Anthony Charles Whitten Co-Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.-9.28%38 928
HP INC.-8.79%36 194
GOERTEK INC.-19.08%23 192
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC-8.69%22 582
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY0.95%20 700
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED-3.01%13 392