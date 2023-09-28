ROUND ROCK, Texas, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) announces that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.37 per common share, which will be payable on Nov. 3 to shareholders of record as of Oct. 24.

Dell increased its annual cash dividend by 12% to $1.48 per common share following board approval in March of this year.

About Dell Technologies

