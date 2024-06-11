ROUND ROCK, Texas, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) announces that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.445 per common share, which will be payable on Aug. 2 to shareholders of record as of July 23.

Dell increased its annual cash dividend by 20% to $1.78 per common share following board approval in February of this year.

