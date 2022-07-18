Log in
    DELL   US24703L2025

DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.

(DELL)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-18 pm EDT
42.90 USD   -1.29%
Dell Technologies : Financial Obligation - Form 8-K

07/18/2022 | 04:44pm EDT
8-K

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d)

of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): July 18, 2022

Dell Technologies Inc.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware 001-37867 80-0890963
(State or other jurisdiction
of incorporation) 		(Commission
File Number) 		(IRS Employer
Identification No.)

One Dell Way

Round Rock, Texas

78682
(Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (800)289-3355

Not Applicable

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-Kfiling is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b)under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c)under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class

Trading
Symbol(s)

Name of each exchange
on which registered

Class C Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share DELL New York Stock Exchange

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2of this chapter).

Emerging growth company ☐

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

Item 2.03

Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-BalanceSheet Arrangement of a Registrant.

The information set forth under Item 8.01 of this report is incorporated by reference in this Item 2.03.

Item 8.01

Other Events.

On July 18, 2022, Dell Technologies Inc. (the "Company") established a commercial paper program under which the Company's indirect wholly owned subsidiaries, Dell International L.L.C. and EMC Corporation, as co-issuers,may issue unsecured promissory notes (the "notes") from time to time up to a maximum aggregate face amount of $5.0 billion outstanding at any time. Payment of the commercial paper notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by the Company and its direct and indirect wholly owned subsidiaries, Denali Intermediate Inc. and Dell Inc., respectively. The maturities of the notes may vary, but will not exceed 397 days from the date of issue. The notes and the guarantee thereof will rank equal in right of payment with all other unsecured senior indebtedness of the obligors. The proceeds of the notes will be used for general corporate purposes. The notes will be sold on customary terms in the U.S. commercial paper market on a private placement basis.

The notes have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act of 1933 or state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933 and applicable state securities laws.

2

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

Date: July 18, 2022 Dell Technologies Inc.
By:

/s/ Christopher A. Garcia

Christopher A. Garcia

Senior Vice President and Assistant Secretary

(Duly Authorized Officer)

3

Disclaimer

Dell Technologies Inc. published this content on 18 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2022 20:43:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
