Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Dell Technologies Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DELL   US24703L2025

DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.

(DELL)
  Report
Cours estimé en temps réel.  Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03/16 11:31:33 am EDT
52.06 USD   -0.04%
11:08aDELL TECHNOLOGIES : Finding Our DevOps North Star
PU
09:18aDELL TECHNOLOGIES : Ethics and Integrity are Foundational to Who We Are
PU
05:13a5G CORE : Your Best Bet for the Future
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Dell Technologies : Finding Our DevOps North Star

03/16/2022 | 11:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

This is a continuation of a series of blogs about how Dell IT is Cracking the Code for a World-class Developer Experience.

Being able to develop, deploy and maintain high-quality and secure software at the speed that business demands is essential to today's modern IT operations. As part of a three-year DevOps enablement push, Dell Digital, Dell's IT organization, has created a streamlined, fully automated solution that does just that.

Optimizing our DevOps approach to software development is a key pillar of Dell Digital's ongoing digital transformation, moving us away from fragmented and manual development processes to an agile, flexible, automated IT operation to meet fast-changing user needs.

Our focus was defining key process improvements to maximize developer experience and efficiency. This included creating a standardized CI/CD pipeline that has removed all manual intervention between code creation and production deployment and support. The pipeline gives developers a way to manage their application lifecycle autonomously. They can automatically provision infrastructure; perform functional, performance and security validations; quality check their code; and deploy to production with integrated monitoring and application tracing.

This means developers who were previously bogged down in operation tasks can now spend more time writing code and better serving our business users and customers.

This transformation takes time and commitment, but it's critical in today's fast-moving IT marketplace.

Mapping out a plan

So where did we start? After creating a DevOps Enablement team, consisting largely of engineers and architects, we began by auditing our current processes to identify the bottlenecks that were most slowing us down. We discovered major areas that required attention: the way we managed, tracked and deployed code; the fragmentation of our testing and manual reporting; an overall lack of integration with our security scanning tools; infrastructure provisioning and more. Our change and release process had gaps and lacked automation. Developers did not have the tools or access needed to be accountable for their applications after deployment to production.

From there, we defined our mission-our North Star for DevOps. We took a very methodical approach, first determining what metrics we wanted to target and then specifically defining our transformation goals.

We needed to standardize solutions and processes to address the fact that we had code in different repositories, across various solutions, each with their own set of processes, including CI/CD. Choosing the appropriate tools for code management and CI/CD was essential.

We landed on a specific tools stack, featuring an open-sourced Git-based approach to code management, leveraging and building upon industry standards. Over the next three months or so, with the help of some in-house developed utilities, we migrated all code from the various locations into a single repository.

Building the pipeline

The next step was building our pipeline. We decided that we wanted to build reusable pipeline definitions, called blueprints, that were both flexible and easy to consume. These blueprints would be technology-specific definitions for pipelines that would include all necessary working stages for each automated job. Engineers could reuse existing pipelines, or they could create a new pipeline by pulling elements from existing ones, negating the need to create one from scratch each time.

When consuming a blueprint, the developer need only enter their application-specific information because the blueprints already have the integration jobs built in. For example, security scanning is a required step for all pipelines and as such, the blueprints contain the required security scanning job definition. This means developers only need to define parameters that are specific to their project, paths, names, endpoints and the like.

And to make this selection even easier, we created a CI/CD Marketplace from which the developer can search and discover the most appropriate pipeline jobs from a centralized location. This is a no-code solution that significantly simplifies the creation and maintenance of the pipelines and improves the developer experience.

The result is that developers can now fully manage their code end to end without dependencies on other teams to do it for them, resulting in greater ownership and support for their application throughout its lifetime.

Advice on driving DevOps

If you are looking to transform your traditional IT operation to a DevOps and CI/CD model, there are several things you should keep in mind.

First, it needs to be supported and mandated by leadership, with a dedicated budget and CI/CD maturity targets. This was a vital foundation for us as we brought industry-leading tools and processes in house and integrated them within the Dell ecosystem. This also helped cover the cost of software licensing and the effort needed to establish DevOps in each of the product teams.

At the outset, you need to take a methodical approach to defining what DevOps is for your organization. Set priorities up-front, whether they are cycle-time reduction, incident reduction, increased deployment frequency, etc. Then track your progress in meeting those priorities with specific metrics.

We established a multi-factor maturity score based on metrics for software development standards, security, automation, and more. The CI/CD Maturity Score calculates a percentage representing how well each project is utilizing available automation. This scoring system is, by the way, also a fully automated process that scans the actual project logs looking for the existence of automation in the pipelines, with zero manual intervention and is free of subjectivity.

From a starting point of 35% in early 2021, we expect to reach a maturity score goal of 90% across our organization by the end of this year.

And finally, training is a necessary process that is critical to reaching your DevOps goals. Throughout our transformation, we provided constant training on every aspect of DevOps. The enablement team, made up of subject matter experts (SMEs), paired with many of the development teams to go through their specific use cases and technology stack.

We continue to provide ongoing training as we add new capabilities to our offering. To date, we've successfully trained more than 5,000 developers, product managers and engineering leaders on our DevOps offerings.

All this work is challenging but clearly a worthwhile investment where the return will be quickly realized if implemented correctly. We are now managing more than 30,0000 application projects with approximately 17,000 users in our DevOps platform and are currently expanding to organizations outside of Dell Digital. More importantly, our developers appreciate having less manual work so they can focus on what they do best, and our internal customers appreciate that all our digital transformation work means we can meet their needs faster and more flexibly. Here's where you can learn more on how we're transforming the developer experience, and keep an eye out for future blog posts in this series.

Disclaimer

Dell Technologies Inc. published this content on 15 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2022 15:07:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.
11:08aDELL TECHNOLOGIES : Finding Our DevOps North Star
PU
09:18aDELL TECHNOLOGIES : Ethics and Integrity are Foundational to Who We Are
PU
05:13a5G CORE : Your Best Bet for the Future
AQ
03/15TALKING TECH WITH TRAVIS : Episode 8- PowerStore with VMware DNA
PU
03/11DELL TECHNOLOGIES : Erase E-waste Sweepstakes – Enabling the Circular Economy
PU
03/10DELL TECHNOLOGIES : Dodge County, Avamar and Cyber Recovery
PU
03/09Avnet Integrated Achieves Titanium Tier in 2022 Dell Technologies Partner Program; High..
AQ
03/09DELL TECHNOLOGIES : Technology-Enabled Agility Improves Patient Outcomes
PU
03/09DELL TECHNOLOGIES : Is Your Industry Ready for Edge?
PU
03/08Explainer-Will Big Tech cloud companies cut off Russia?
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 101 B - -
Net income 2022 5 864 M - -
Net Debt 2022 18 913 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,98x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 39 783 M 39 783 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,58x
EV / Sales 2023 0,52x
Nbr of Employees 158 000
Free-Float 36,9%
Chart DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Duration : Period :
Dell Technologies Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 52,08 $
Average target price 64,36 $
Spread / Average Target 23,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Saul Dell Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas W. Sweet Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Howard D. Elias President-Dell Services, Digital & IT
Jeffrey W. Clarke Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Anthony Charles Whitten Co-Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.-7.28%39 783
HP INC.-7.46%36 720
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY4.82%21 491
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC-21.57%19 397
GOERTEK INC.-36.14%18 123
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.-14.13%11 653