SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Dell Technologies : Information About the Apache Log4j Vulnerability

12/16/2021 | 05:39pm EST
On Dec. 10, we posted a Dell Security Notice about the Apache Log4j vulnerability. This notice is where our customers can find all critical, up-to-date information including an FAQ and a list of Dell impacted products. Now, let me break down the other details you need to know.

    • To date, we've assessed 97% of our product offerings, the majority of which are not impacted. We are working quickly to assess the rest of our products.
    • For many of the impacted products, we have already begun posting remediations and workarounds and expect more to be posted on Dec. 15. We'll continue to communicate remediations and workarounds via the Dell Security Notice as they become available.
    • We recommend Dell Customers subscribe to our security alerts service to be notified when new patches are published.
    • Customers can view our assessment and remediation planning progress against the full list of Dell products in this impacted products document.
    • We've mitigated the vulnerability in the hosted platforms on our corporate network that serve our customers.

If you have questions, please reach out to customer support. The security of our network and products is a top priority and critical to protecting our customers. Our teams have been working around the clock to address this issue since it became publicly known, and we will not rest until all known issues have been resolved on behalf of our customers, and we will not rest until all known issues have been resolved on behalf of our customers.

Disclaimer

Dell Technologies Inc. published this content on 15 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 December 2021 22:38:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Analyst Recommendations on DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 107 B - -
Net income 2022 6 424 M - -
Net Debt 2022 18 926 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,01x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 42 808 M 42 808 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,58x
EV / Sales 2023 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 158 000
Free-Float 36,7%
Chart DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Duration : Period :
Dell Technologies Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 56,04 $
Average target price 64,72 $
Spread / Average Target 15,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Saul Dell Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas W. Sweet Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Howard D. Elias President-Dell Services, Digital & IT
Jeffrey W. Clarke Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Anthony Charles Whitten Co-Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.52.93%42 808
HP INC.47.46%39 260
GOERTEK INC.53.70%29 759
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC68.16%23 272
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY24.81%19 130
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.-12.45%13 610