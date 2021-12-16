Dell Technologies : Information About the Apache Log4j Vulnerability

On Dec. 10, we posted a Dell Security Notice about the Apache Log4j vulnerability. This notice is where our customers can find all critical, up-to-date information including an FAQ and a list of Dell impacted products. Now, let me break down the other details you need to know.

To date, we've assessed 97% of our product offerings, the majority of which are not impacted. We are working quickly to assess the rest of our products. For many of the impacted products, we have already begun posting remediations and workarounds and expect more to be posted on Dec. 15. We'll continue to communicate remediations and workarounds via the Dell Security Notice as they become available. We recommend Dell Customers subscribe to our security alerts service to be notified when new patches are published. Customers can view our assessment and remediation planning progress against the full list of Dell products in this impacted products document. We've mitigated the vulnerability in the hosted platforms on our corporate network that serve our customers.



If you have questions, please reach out to customer support. The security of our network and products is a top priority and critical to protecting our customers. Our teams have been working around the clock to address this issue since it became publicly known, and we will not rest until all known issues have been resolved on behalf of our customers.