Dell Technologies : Ten Ways Dell Technologies' Innovation Engine is Modernizing IT

Dell Technologies delivers PC and IT infrastructure innovation across edge, core data centers and public clouds while shifting 90% of its global team to work remotely

The company modernizes its infrastructure portfolio with Dell EMC PowerStore, PowerScale and PowerFlex

The company expands hybrid cloud capabilities with Dell Technologies Cloud and ruggedized VxRail hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) for edge environments

Dell Technologies customers grow in spite of an ever-changing landscape

Over the last decade, organizations of all sizes have embraced a connected and digital society. An even more dramatic shift is underway as how we work and learn has become distributed, and the home is now the office and the classroom. Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) delivers innovation to make a more connected, data-intensive and distributed future a reality.

"A company's digital transformation strategy has never been more critical than it is today. We see technology reshaping global businesses, society and our communities," said Jeff Clarke, chief operating officer and vice chairman, Dell Technologies. "We design our products and solutions to give businesses highly-automated, intelligent, secure and resilient IT that will help them prosper."

The innovation engine powering digital transformation

Dell Technologies is helping customers become more resilient and prepare for the future. The company has invested more than (U.S.) $18 billion in research and development during the past five years and, in 2019, was the 16th highest recipient of U.S. patents. While shifting 90% of its global team to work remotely, Dell introduced many innovations this year and, in Q2, realized 30% year-over-year growth in as-a-Service and flexible consumption recurring revenue. Here are the ten most important things to know:

Shaping the digital future

Dell Technologies' customers are using the company's technology and services to improve business and society.

For example, The University of Pisa is a pioneer in high performance computing and Dell EMC PowerStore and PowerScale storage user. During the height of the COVID-19 crisis in Italy, Dell Technologies boosted the University's all-flash capabilities, allowing it to support nearby Santa Chiara Hospital's COVID-19 research while simultaneously supporting an AI-based chemistry research project and a multi-cloud shared service for administrative agencies, hospitals and cities in Tuscany.

Medacist, an innovator in drug diversion analytics, recently launched its SaaS-based offering called Genesis, an AI-powered platform that ingests and analyzes data from healthcare information systems to identify abnormalities to detect drug diversion. Using Dell EMC PowerEdge servers, PowerScale storage, CloudIQ for storage monitoring, and PowerProtect DD, Medacist was able to reduce data computation time from 24 hours to five minutes.

Informing future innovations

While the first six months of 2020 have led CIOs to reassess their IT spend, experts expect companies to invest approximately (U.S.) $3.4 trillion on IT this year. According to the 2020 Dell Technologies Digital Transformation Index, companies have sped their rate of technology adoption during the current business climate. In just a few months, 80% of businesses have fast-tracked at least some digital transformation programs.

"As the world has navigated a difficult and uncertain year, it has become crystal clear that technology has never been more important or impactful," said Clarke. "During 2020, we've seen organizations increase their adoption of technologies that will shape the next decade."

