Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Dell Technologies Inc.    DELL

DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.

(DELL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Dell Technologies : Announces Investor Call on Client Solutions Group

04/08/2021 | 05:10pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ROUND ROCK, Texas, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) announces an investor call focused on the Client Solutions Group (CSG) to be held Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. CT / 3:00 p.m. ET. Sam Burd, CSG president, will cover a wide range of CSG-related topics including CSG strategy and its importance to Dell Technologies' overall business, the opportunity for client business provided by the "Do from Anywhere" future and an overview of Dell's unique competitive advantages. The Dell team will provide a short presentation followed by a Q&A session hosted by Katy Huberty from Morgan Stanley.

A live webcast and a replay of the webcast will be available on Dell Technologies' Investor Relations page at investors.delltechnologies.com.

About Dell Technologies
Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) helps organizations and individuals build their digital future and transform how they work, live and play. The company provides customers with the industry's broadest and most innovative technology and services portfolio for the data era.

Copyright © 2021 Dell Inc. or its subsidiaries. All Rights Reserved. Dell Technologies, Dell, EMC and Dell EMC are trademarks of Dell Inc. or its subsidiaries. Other trademarks may be trademarks of their respective owners. 

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dell-technologies-announces-investor-call-on-client-solutions-group-301265486.html

SOURCE Dell Technologies


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.
05:10pDELL TECHNOLOGIES  : Announces Investor Call on Client Solutions Group
PR
11:26aMorgan Stanley Lifts Price Targets on Enterprise Hardware Stocks on IT Spend ..
MT
11:10aDELL TECHNOLOGIES  : BofA Securities Raises the Price Objective on Dell Technolo..
MT
09:37aDELL TECHNOLOGIES  : Morgan Stanley Adjusts Dell Technologies' Price Target to $..
MT
04/07DELL TECHNOLOGIES  : Deutsche Bank Adjusts Dell Technologies' Price Target to $1..
MT
04/06INSIDER TRENDS : Dell Insider Makes Tax Sale Interrupting 90-Day Buy Trend
MT
04/05DELL TECHNOLOGIES  : India Server Market Revenue Plummeted YoY by 11.2% to Reach..
AQ
03/26DELL TECHNOLOGIES  : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION..
AQ
03/23PC Sales Set to Continue Strength in First Half Before Weaker Trends Emerge L..
MT
03/22MARKET CHATTER : Samsung Electronics Holds Fifth Place in PC Monitor Market in 2..
MT
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ