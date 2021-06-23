Dell Technologies : Software Innovation Powers the Unity XT 5.1 Release

Dell Technologies announces the availability of Dell EMC Unity XT 5.1, a new release packed with innovative enterprise software enhancements and features that will continue to positively impact business outcomes.

When Unity XT was introduced to the market in 2019, it doubled performance over its Dell EMC Unity predecessor with faster processors, more memory, more capacity, a guaranteed 3:1 DRR and multi-cloud deployment options. This release makes Unity XT even better with new capabilities for Advanced File, Block and vVol Data Services, Data Protection, Data Migration, Management, Multi-Cloud Operations and Software-Defined Storage. We continue to advance Unity XT's leading midrange position and drive business value, that help customers simplify and streamline their storage operations. Unity XT is designed for performance, optimized for efficiency, and built for a multi-cloud world with a strong emphasis on value, reliability, and quality for the thousands of satisfied Unity XT customers around the world.

In a highly competitive environment, organizations will need new and innovative solutions to successfully complete their digital transformation journey. Unity XT continues to help customers innovate while remaining an integral part of our primary storage portfolio strategy. What's most important to Dell is consistently enabling organizations with leading edge technology and products that provide them with greater simplicity and agility to transform their business and remain competitive.

Innovation remains essential for over 28,000 customers that depend on more than 70,000 Dell EMC Unity XT systems to store, manage, and protect their data. The Unity XT 5.1 release is a testament to the investments Dell continues to make in technology with Unity XT and now with PowerStore, that will drive and achieve positive outcomes.

[Link]Portfolio breadth makes Dell Technologies the go-to source for flexible storage to meet a variety of IT objectives. Whether organizations need primary storage, software-defined storage, unstructured data storage platforms, HCI or converged infrastructure, our portfolio has you covered. In fact, many of our customers use multiple Dell EMC storage systems for increased agility inside their IT environments. For example, a cost-conscious customer might use PowerVault to directly attach to Dell PowerEdge Servers for server capacity expansion or in a branch office. Others may choose Unity XT hybrid arrays to run a departmental SQL database and PowerStore with its data-centric, intelligent, and adaptable infrastructure for use with modern workloads and innovative edge solutions.

IT organizations also have access to Dell's vast supporting ecosystem solutions such as AppSync for integrated copy data management, Connectrix for enterprise network performance, PowerPath to enable intelligent multipathing, CloudIQ predictive storage analytics, Unity XT and PowerStore metro node appliances providing IT with synchronous replication over metro distances, Storage Automation & DevOps Resources for workload automation flow and much more.

92% of the Fortune Global 100 Companies use Dell EMC Entry and Midrange Storage¹

Top10 Largest Energy Companies in the world use Dell EMC Entry and Midrange Storage¹

Top10 Largest Banks in the world use Dell EMC Entry and Midrange Storage¹

We invite you to check out our entire storage portfolio, including our new Unity XT 5.1 release. We're confident that as you delve into the portfolio, you'll realize that the right choice for your IT infrastructure, applications and business outcomes is at hand. Individually, these products continue to exceed expectations including systems shipped, total capacity, and market share gains. Through sustained investments in technological innovation and roadmap imagination, Dell Technologies is ready to bring more innovative solutions to your data center and to fit with your cloud strategy. Unity XT 5.1 represents our commitment to modernize your infrastructure so you're able to innovate with data - faster and more efficiently.

1 Based on Dell Technologies internal analysis, February 2020