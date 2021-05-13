Log in
    DELL   US24703L2025

DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.

(DELL)
Dell Technologies : to Hold Conference Call May 27 to Discuss First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results

05/13/2021 | 05:47pm EDT
ROUND ROCK, Texas, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) will conduct a conference call Thursday, May 27, 2021, at 4:30 p.m. CDT to discuss its fiscal 2022 first quarter financial results. The conference will be available to the public as a live, audio-only webcast on Dell Technologies' website at investors.delltechnologies.com; an archived version will be available at the same location.

The company will issue the results via a press release with accompanying financial statements before the conference call broadcast. At that time the release, edited prepared remarks and presentation containing additional financial and operating information may be downloaded from investors.delltechnologies.com.

Dell Technologies
Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) helps organizations and individuals build their digital future and transform how they work, live and play. The company provides customers with the industry's broadest and most innovative technology and services portfolio for the data era.

Copyright © 2021 Dell Inc. or its subsidiaries. All Rights Reserved. Dell Technologies, Dell, EMC, Dell EMC and other trademarks are trademarks of Dell Inc. or its subsidiaries.  Other trademarks may be trademarks of their respective owners.

 

 

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dell-technologies-to-hold-conference-call-may-27-to-discuss-first-quarter-fiscal-2022-financial-results-301291358.html

SOURCE Dell Technologies


© PRNewswire 2021
