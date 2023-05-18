Advanced search
Dell Technologies to Hold Conference Call June 1 to Discuss First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results

05/18/2023 | 05:31pm EDT
ROUND ROCK, Texas, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) will conduct a conference call Thursday, June 1, 2023, at 3:30 p.m. CDT to discuss its fiscal 2024 first quarter financial results. The conference will be available to the public as a live, audio-only webcast on Dell Technologies' website at investors.delltechnologies.com; an archived version will be available at the same location.

The company will issue the results via a press release with accompanying financial statements before the conference call broadcast. At that time, the release, prepared remarks and a presentation containing additional financial and operating information prior to financial guidance may be downloaded from investors.delltechnologies.com.

Dell Technologies
Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) helps organizations and individuals build their digital future and transform how they work, live and play. The company provides customers with the industry's broadest and most innovative technology and services portfolio for the data era.

Copyright © 2023 Dell Inc. or its subsidiaries. All Rights Reserved. Dell Technologies, Dell, EMC, Dell EMC and other trademarks are trademarks of Dell Inc. or its subsidiaries. Other trademarks may be trademarks of their respective owners.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dell-technologies-to-hold-conference-call-june-1-to-discuss-first-quarter-fiscal-2024-financial-results-301829094.html

SOURCE Dell Technologies


© PRNewswire 2023
