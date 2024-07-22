ROUND ROCK, Texas, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) will conduct a conference call July 31 at 3 p.m. CT / 4 p.m. ET to discuss its corporate sustainability strategy. Speakers include Cassandra Garber, vice president, Corporate Sustainability and ESG; Alyson Freeman, customer innovation lead, Corporate Sustainability and ESG; and Hall Butler, senior director, Investor Relations.

The live webcast and a replay of the webcast will be available on Dell Technologies' Investor Relations page at investors.delltechnologies.com.

