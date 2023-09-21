ROUND ROCK, Texas, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) will hold an invitation-only securities analyst meeting in New York, N.Y. on Oct. 5, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. CT / 9:30 a.m. ET. Speakers will include Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Michael Dell and other members of the executive leadership team. Speakers will review the company's strategy and long-term financial framework, with significant time allotted for Q&A.

A live webcast and replay will be available on Dell Technologies' Investor Relations page at investors.delltechnologies.com.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) helps organizations and individuals build their digital future and transform how they work, live and play. The company provides customers with the industry's broadest and most innovative technology and services portfolio for the data era.

