05:31pDell Technologies to Present at Investor Conference in June
PR
04:04pBiden administration urges Supreme Court not to hear Apple-Caltech patent case
RE
03:23pUS business borrowing for equipment falls 8% in April- ELFA survey
RE
Dell Technologies to Present at Investor Conference in June

05/24/2023 | 05:31pm EDT
ROUND ROCK, Texas, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) announces that Sam Burd, president of Client Solutions Group, will present in a fireside chat at the following conference:

Bank of America 2023 Global Technology Conference – San Francisco, CA
Tuesday, June 6, 2023
11:20 a.m. CT / 12:20 p.m. ET

A live webcast and a replay of all conference webcasts will be available on Dell Technologies' Investor Relations page at investors.delltechnologies.com.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) helps organizations and individuals build their digital future and transform how they work, live and play. The company provides customers with the industry's broadest and most innovative technology and services portfolio for the data era.

Copyright © 2023 Dell Inc. or its subsidiaries. All Rights Reserved. Dell Technologies, Dell, EMC and Dell EMC are trademarks of Dell Inc. or its subsidiaries. Other trademarks may be trademarks of their respective owners. 

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dell-technologies-to-present-at-investor-conference-in-june-301833844.html

SOURCE Dell Technologies


© PRNewswire 2023
05:31pDell Technologies to Present at Investor Conference in June
PR
04:04pBiden administration urges Supreme Court not to hear Apple-Caltech patent case
RE
03:23pUS business borrowing for equipment falls 8% in April- ELFA survey
RE
06:00aDell's Approach to Multicloud, AI, Edge, Zero Trust Explained
AQ
05:59aDell And Nvidia : Bringing Generative AI to the Enterprise
AQ
05/23Dell Technologies, NVIDIA Introduce Project Helix for Generative AI
MT
05/23Dell Technologies Project Fort Zero to Transform Security
PR
05/23Dell NativeEdge Software Transforms Edge Operations
PR
05/23Dell Technologies and NVIDIA Introduce Project Helix for Secure, On-Premises Generative..
PR
05/23Transcript : Dell Technologies Inc. - Special Call
CI
