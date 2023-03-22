Advanced search
Dell Technologies to present at Bank of America's View from the Top CEO Series

03/22/2023
ROUND ROCK, Texas, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) announces that Michael Dell, chairman and chief executive officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat hosted by Wamsi Mohan of Bank of America on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. CT / 3:30 p.m. ET.

A live webcast and a replay of the webcast will be available on Dell Technologies' Investor Relations page at investors.delltechnologies.com.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) helps organizations and individuals build their digital future and transform how they work, live and play. The company provides customers with the industry's broadest and most innovative technology and services portfolio for the data era.

Copyright © 2023 Dell Inc. or its subsidiaries. All Rights Reserved. Dell Technologies, Dell, EMC and Dell EMC are trademarks of Dell Inc. or its subsidiaries. Other trademarks may be trademarks of their respective owners.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dell-technologies-to-present-at-bank-of-americas-view-from-the-top-ceo-series-301779136.html

SOURCE Dell Technologies


© PRNewswire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.
More recommendations
