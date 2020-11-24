Log in
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Dell posts surprise revenue rise on booming demand for remote-work tools

11/24/2020
Nov 24 (Reuters) - Dell Technologies Inc reported a surprise rise in third-quarter revenue on Tuesday, driven by buoyant demand for its desktops and notebooks from remote workers and learners during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company said revenue from its client solutions group, which includes desktop PCs, notebooks and tablets, was a record $12.29 billion, up about 8% from a year earlier.

"We met unprecedented demand for remote work and learn solutions this quarter," Chief Operating Officer Jeff Clarke said in a statement.

While the health crisis lifted demand for its remote workstation products, the company's data center business remained under pressure.

Revenue from its data center business fell about 4% to $8.02 billion in the quarter.

Sales at VMware Inc rose about 8% to $2.89 billion. Dell plans to spin off its 81% stake in the software unit to help reduce debt.

Total revenue rose nearly 3% to $23.48 billion in the three months ended Oct. 30, while analysts had estimated a drop of 4.4% to $21.85 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $832 million, from $499 million a year earlier. (Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)


© Reuters 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 89 731 M - -
Net income 2021 1 483 M - -
Net Debt 2021 37 467 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 38,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 51 807 M 51 807 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,99x
EV / Sales 2022 0,91x
Nbr of Employees 165 000
Free-Float 33,7%
Chart DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Duration : Period :
Dell Technologies Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 71,89 $
Last Close Price 69,38 $
Spread / Highest target 22,5%
Spread / Average Target 3,62%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Saul Dell Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jeffrey W. Clarke Chief Operating Officer & Vice Chairman
Thomas W. Sweet Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Howard D. Elias President-Dell Services, Digital & IT
Egon Pierre Durban Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.35.01%51 807
HP INC.3.11%29 104
GOERTEK INC.89.16%18 739
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC-4.34%14 625
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY-30.20%14 240
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.63.34%13 503
