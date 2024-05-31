Dell: slight decline in Q1 EPS

On Thursday evening, Dell Technologies reported adjusted EPS (non-GAAP) down 3% to $1.27 for its first accounting quarter (ended early May), as well as adjusted operating profit down 8% to $1.47 billion.



The IT equipment manufacturer nevertheless saw revenues rise 6% to just over $22.2 billion, driven in particular by a 42% jump in server and network revenues, within its infrastructure solutions division.



We have once again demonstrated our ability to generate vigorous cash flows, with AI continuing to underpin new growth", commented CFO Yvonne McGill, pointing to the $7.9 billion in cash flows from operations over the last 12 months.



