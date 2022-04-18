Log in
IDC MarketScape: Dell Technologies a Leader in Worldwide Support

04/18/2022 | 11:24am EDT
We are honored and excited to have been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Support Services 2022 Vendor Assessment.

"Dell is positioned in the Leaders category in this 2022 IDC MarketScape for worldwide support services." - IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Support Services 2020 Vendor Assessment

Whether you're an existing customer or ready to become one, here are several key findings I think you'll value.

Three Key Observations from the IDC Marketscape1
      1. Customers want more performance and value out of the assets they purchase. Customers are particularly looking for the following:
        1. Improved hardware performance and overall hardware satisfaction
        2. Faster incident resolution time
        3. Easier incident resolution (less effort for IT Staff)
      2. 85% of those surveyed mentioned services, and in particular, support services, as a key differentiator when choosing a vendor to purchase datacenter systems.
      3. Dell Technologies is recognized as a "leader".

"Dell Technologies has made investments in a robust support strategy and continues to expand the core support offerings," according to Rob Brothers, Program Vice President Datacenter and Support Services, IDC. "The company has developed a broad range of capabilities in an easy-to consume manner (Dell ProSupport Enterprise Suite) to help customers achieve their innovation goals."

[Link]IDC MarketScape vendor analysis model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. The Capabilities score measures vendor product, go-to-market and business execution in the short-term. The Strategy score measures alignment of vendor strategies with customer requirements in a 3-5-year time frame. Vendor market share is represented by the size of the icons. Looking Ahead

The IDC MarketScape's assessment reinforces the strategic and thoughtful investments we have made in developing our support portfolio. In fact, we continue to expand and modernize our core support offerings to help our customers realize business outcomes in their multi-cloud, data center and edge environments. Dell products and solutions are market leaders in various segments and our ProSupport Enterprise Suite provides an easy-to-consume support services portfolio to help customers get the most out of those investments.

Our support services are backed with a wide range of data-driven services technologies, from a secure connect gateway for connectivity to self-service capabilities through TechDirect to a robust data visualization and insight portal with MyService360. We also support integrating relevant information into widely used product portals such as CloudIQ for a seamless customer experience.

With that said, our customer relationships are the ultimate differentiator and the foundation for our continued success. We strive to continually innovate and deliver breakthrough technologies and services that provide exceptional experiences. As a leader and with the continued modernization of our services portfolio, we look forward to building on our 94% customer satisfaction rating.

We have made the IDC MarketScape Report Excerpt available to our customers.Review their findings and contact your Dell Technologies representative to learn more about how our Enterprise Support Services can help achieve your desired business outcomes.

¹ Source: "IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Support Services 2022 Vendor Assessment", By: Rob Brothers, March 2022, IDC # US48896919.

Disclaimer

Dell Technologies Inc. published this content on 18 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2022 15:23:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
