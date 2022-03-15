Log in
    DELL   US24703L2025

DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.

(DELL)
  Report
Talking Tech with Travis: Episode 8- PowerStore with VMware DNA

03/15/2022 | 10:22am EDT
In an effort to create a storage array optimized for VMware environments, we built VMware enablement right into the very DNA of Dell PowerStore. We collaborated with VMware and Intel to help customers further simplify storage and application management by innovating around PowerStore vVols and AppsON.

We automated the vVol workflow so that once you register vCenter, our solution takes care of VASA provider registration and creates storage containers and data stores. In PowerStore Manager, you have end-to-end vSphere and VM visibility and can apply native PowerStore protection policies directly to VMs. Because PowerStore has a scale-up and scale-out implementation, you can span the entire cluster with a single-stretch storage container. Our AI engine manages storage capacity utilization. And with NVMe plug-and-play enabled for PowerStore, you can add new drives without rebooting vSphere or stopping the server or storage array.

AppsON supports both compute and storage. You can run PowerStore OS as a VM on each node to enable PowerStore services, high availability and resilience - and have your applications or VMs on the same appliance. Some organizations streamline their data centers even more by using PowerStore for storage-intensive workloads and Dell VxRail for other applications. PowerStore and VxRail use a common hypervisor, so it's easy to move workloads with vMotion.

I hope you enjoy this episode of Talking Tech with Travis. Join the conversation in my LinkedIn feed and let me know what you think with the hashtag #TalkingTechwithTravis.

Links
    • Learn more about Dell Technologies PowerStore
    • Check out our latest video on how to consolidate and simplify your IT with PowerStore AppsON
    • Are you familiar with our latest PowerStore model? Watch our video on PowerStore 500 & PowerStoreOS 2.0
    • Learn how the industry-leading Dell EMC PowerStore and PowerMax arrays help customers protect and recover from cyberattacks.
    • Take a closer look at how Dell Technologies and VMware are moving forward together here

Disclaimer

Dell Technologies Inc. published this content on 14 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2022 14:21:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 101 B - -
Net income 2022 5 864 M - -
Net Debt 2022 18 913 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,80x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 38 760 M 38 760 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,57x
EV / Sales 2023 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 158 000
Free-Float 36,9%
Chart DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Duration : Period :
Dell Technologies Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 50,74 $
Average target price 64,36 $
Spread / Average Target 26,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Saul Dell Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas W. Sweet Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Howard D. Elias President-Dell Services, Digital & IT
Jeffrey W. Clarke Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Anthony Charles Whitten Co-Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.-9.67%38 760
HP INC.-9.48%35 920
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY3.49%21 218
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC-23.57%18 902
GOERTEK INC.-34.94%18 493
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.-13.97%11 747