Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Dell Technologies Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DELL   US24703L2025

DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.

(DELL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Webinar: Dell Technologies Hardware and Software Portals Cybersecurity

07/17/2021 | 11:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

We welcome you to join our upcoming webinar, which will include a live panel of top Dell Technologies experts on Thursday, July 29 at 11:00 AM CST to discover the latest in cybersecurity for hardware and software portals. We will discuss how recent cybersecurity technology with CloudIQ can enhance your hardware, as well as features recently added to our Online Support Portal to provide greater control over access to your account information.

[Link]Enhanced security is obtained not only through updated hardware and software, but also best practices and usability research. The latter has enabled us to optimize the functionality and your customer experience that ultimately provides you with premium data protection. This webinar will provide a brief discussion on these topics, followed by a Q&A session.

Register now for the 'Learn About Securing Your Dell Hardware and Software Portals' webinar on Thursday, July 29 at 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM CST.

For updates, please follow @DellEMCSupport on Twitter.

Disclaimer

Dell Technologies Inc. published this content on 16 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2021 15:12:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.
11:13aWEBINAR : Dell Technologies Hardware and Software Portals Cybersecurity
PU
07/12DELL TECHNOLOGIES : Insider at Dell (DELL) Makes Significant Sale of Stock
MT
07/09INSIDER TRENDS : Dell Insider Continues 90-Day Selling Trend
MT
07/09INSIDER TRENDS : Insider at Dell Reports Option Conversion Amid 90-Day Selling T..
MT
07/08CI BUSINESS VALUE : Perpetually Yours
PU
07/08DELL TECHNOLOGIES : Sage Advice for Transforming IT in the Data Decade
PU
07/08DELL TECHNOLOGIES : How Partnerships Help Agencies Accelerate Custom AI Deployme..
PU
07/08DELL TECHNOLOGIES : Scale Databases Across Data Centers, Cloud and Edge
PU
07/07DELL TECHNOLOGIES : Significant Insider Sales Reported in Shares of Dell (DELL) ..
MT
07/06DELL TECHNOLOGIES : Significant Insider Selling Continues at Dell (DELL)
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 102 B - -
Net income 2022 3 263 M - -
Net Debt 2022 25 683 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 23,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 70 989 M 70 989 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,95x
EV / Sales 2023 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 158 000
Free-Float 35,0%
Chart DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Duration : Period :
Dell Technologies Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 92,29 $
Average target price 113,44 $
Spread / Average Target 22,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Saul Dell Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas W. Sweet Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Howard D. Elias President-Dell Services, Digital & IT
Jeffrey W. Clarke Vice Chairman & Chief Operating Officer
Ellen Jamison Kullman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.25.92%75 987
HP INC.14.27%35 689
GOERTEK INC.8.23%22 213
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.27.33%20 478
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY16.96%19 249
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED10.38%14 087