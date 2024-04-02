Effective April 02, 2024, Delota Corp. will change its Canadian National Stock Exchange stock ticker symbol to NIC from LOTA.
|Delota Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended October 31, 2023
|Delota Corp. announced that it has received CAD 0.9 million in funding from Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc.
