Delota Corp. is a Canada-based cannabis and vape retailer. The Company is engaged in selling cannabis products, vape and nicotine-related products, herbal vaporizers, other smoking cessation products, and accessories where regulations permit. The Company operates the retail brands 180 Smoke and Offside Cannabis. 180 Smoke is a specialty vape chain with approximately 28 retail locations across the province and has an e-commerce presence. 180 Smoke has over 130,000 in-store accounts at its brick-and-mortar locations and over 190,000 online accounts through its e-commerce platform. Offside Cannabis is a value-centered dispensary brand providing retail and online services. Its Offside Cannabis has five licensed locations in Niagara Falls (two), Pickering, and Hamilton.

Sector Other Specialty Retailers