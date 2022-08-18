Delpha Construction : It is declared that the Company held its Institutional Investor Conference
08/18/2022 | 06:14am EDT
Provided by: DELPHA CONSTRUCTION CO.,LTD.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/08/18
Time of announcement
18:10:41
Subject
It is declared that the Company held its
Institutional Investor Conference
Date of events
2022/08/18
To which item it meets
paragraph 12
Statement
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/08/18
2.Time of institutional investor conference:16:00
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Online
Institutional Investor Conference
4.Outline of institutional investor conference: Company's
profile and business operation
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:N/A
