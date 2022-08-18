Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Delpha Construction Co.,Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    2530   TW0002530003

DELPHA CONSTRUCTION CO.,LTD.

(2530)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-16
14.40 TWD    0.00%
06:14aDELPHA CONSTRUCTION : It is declared that the Company held its Institutional Investor Conference
PU
08/11Delpha Construction Co.,Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
08/11Delpha Construction Co.,Ltd. Enters into the Construction Contract (Decoration Part) for No.226, Qingxisec. with the Subsidiary Huajian Co., Ltd
CI
Delpha Construction : It is declared that the Company held its Institutional Investor Conference

08/18/2022 | 06:14am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: DELPHA CONSTRUCTION CO.,LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/08/18 Time of announcement 18:10:41
Subject 
 It is declared that the Company held its
Institutional Investor Conference
Date of events 2022/08/18 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/08/18
2.Time of institutional investor conference:16:00
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Online
Institutional Investor Conference
4.Outline of institutional investor conference: Company's
profile and business operation
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:N/A

Disclaimer

Delpha Construction Co. Ltd. published this content on 18 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2022 10:13:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 8,72 M 0,29 M 0,29 M
Net income 2021 -115 M -3,82 M -3,82 M
Net Debt 2021 4 991 M 166 M 166 M
P/E ratio 2021 -73,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 12 096 M 403 M 403 M
EV / Sales 2020 41,2x
EV / Sales 2021 1 771x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 23,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chin Yi Li Chairman & General Manager
Cheng Hsiung Yeh Deputy GM-Finance & Accounting, Head-Finance
Tsug Jen Chan Independent Director
Ping Jung Tseng Independent Director
Chang Te Chang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DELPHA CONSTRUCTION CO.,LTD.-0.69%403
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED2.01%35 653
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.4.67%28 880
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-6.40%27 912
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.8.23%27 881
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED9.56%24 940