DELTA 9 CANNABIS INC.

(DN)
Delta 9 Announces New U.S. Ticker “DLTNF” on the OTCQX

03/15/2021 | 06:00pm EDT
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DELTA 9 CANNABIS INC. (TSX: DN) (OTCQX: VRNDF) ("Delta 9" or the "Company"), today announces that it will begin trading on the OTCQX® Best Market under the new ticker “DLTNF” effective March 16, 2021. The Company’s current symbol is “VRNDF”. The Company requested the change to align its U.S. trading symbol with its corporate name.

For more information contact:

Investor & Media Contact:
Ian Chadsey VP Corporate Affairs
Mobile: 204-898-7722
E-mail: ian.chadsey@delta9.ca

About Delta 9 Cannabis Inc.

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. is a vertically integrated cannabis company focused on bringing the highest quality cannabis products to market. The Company sells cannabis products through its wholesale and retail sales channels and sells its cannabis grow pods to other businesses. Delta 9's wholly-owned subsidiary, Delta 9 Bio-Tech Inc., is a licensed producer of medical and recreational cannabis and operates an 80,000 square foot production facility in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. Delta 9 owns and operates a chain of retail stores under the Delta 9 Cannabis Store brand. Delta 9's shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "DN" and on the OTCQX under the symbol "VRNDF". For more information, please visit www.delta9.ca.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the Company’s future business plans and other matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Forward looking statements in this news release include statements relating to the change of the Company’s ticker on the OTCQX. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements, including the Company’s actual financial results being different from its estimates as well as all risk factors set forth in the annual information form of Delta 9 dated March 19, 2020 which has been filed on SEDAR. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. Readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements contained in this news release and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 51,8 M 41,5 M 41,5 M
Net income 2020 -3,29 M -2,64 M -2,64 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -16,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 50,0 M 40,0 M 40,0 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,97x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 174
Free-Float 63,8%
Chart DELTA 9 CANNABIS INC.
Duration : Period :
Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DELTA 9 CANNABIS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1,37 CAD
Last Close Price 0,49 CAD
Spread / Highest target 206%
Spread / Average Target 180%
Spread / Lowest Target 153%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John William Arbuthnot Chief Executive Officer & Director
John William Arbuthnot Chairman & President
James Lawson Chief Financial Officer
Matthew Sodomsky Chief Technology Officer
Mark Jonker Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DELTA 9 CANNABIS INC.-3.92%40
JOHNSON & JOHNSON1.41%420 180
ROCHE HOLDING AG-1.46%281 782
PFIZER, INC.-5.08%194 901
ABBVIE INC.1.00%191 104
NOVARTIS AG-6.92%189 168
