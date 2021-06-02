Log in
    DN   CA2477541049

DELTA 9 CANNABIS INC.

(DN)
  Report
Delta 9 Cannabis Invites You to Join Us at the Benzinga Virtual Cannabis Capital Conference

06/02/2021 | 05:55pm EDT
Detroit, Michigan--(Newsfile Corp. - June 2, 2021) - Delta 9 (TSX: DN) is pleased to announce that John Arbuthnot, CEO and Founder, will present at the Benzinga Virtual Cannabis Capital Conference on Friday, June 4, 2021.

To access the two live presentation, please use the following information:

DATE: Friday, June 4th

  • Fireside chat at 11:35 EST to 11:55 EST
  • Delta 9 presentation at 12:50 EST to 1:10 EST

Webcast URL Linkhttps://events.benzinga.com/ccc-free-registration

This will be a live online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions at the end of the presentation. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at https://www.benzinga.com/events/cannabis/virtual/#event-agenda-wrap

Recent Company Highlights

  • Delta 9 successfully expanded our Retail Store network to 12 stores, up from 4 stores the previous year. Our plans are to have 20 stores by 2021. Delta 9 now has Wholesale agreements with seven Provinces across Canada and is in negotiations with Quebec and the Maritimes to complete our wholesale coverage of the country.
  • Delta 9 has now successfully licensed over 200 Grow Pods in third party facilities with Micro Producers across Canada and the US.
  • Delta 9 closed an over subscribed $5.7 million bought equity financing that was upsized by 42%. For the year end 2020 net revenue was $52 million, an increase of 64%, from $31.8 million the previous year. Gross profit for the same period was $17.8 million, an increase of 105%, from $8.7 million for the same period last year.

To book 1on1 investor meetings with Delta 9: call Ian Chadsey 204-898-7722

Contact:
Name: Ian Chadsey
Phone: 204-898-7722
Email: ian.chadsey@delta9.ca

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/86278


© Newsfilecorp 2021
