DELTA AIR LINES, INC.

DELTA AIR LINES, INC.

(DAL)
Alaska awaits: Delta adds new routes, more flights to outdoor destinations this summer

03/12/2021 | 10:35am EST
  • Expanded Anchorage service includes more flights and new destinations
  • New and increased service to Fairbanks
  • Returning popular seasonal service to Juneau, Ketchikan and Sitka
  • Most flights operated by larger mainline aircraft with enhanced customer comfort, seat-back entertainment and Wi-Fi on all flight

Delta is offering more choice and connectivity with a significant expansion of service to Alaska this summer, including the launch of new service and more flights to Anchorage and Fairbanks - as well as the return of popular seasonal destinations like Juneau, Ketchikan and Sitka.

'Delta is looking forward to offering more premier outdoor destinations this summer, including more options to travel to the beautiful state of Alaska, as well as providing access to the lower 48 and beyond through seamless and convenient connections over our hubs,' said Joe Esposito, Delta's S.V.P. - Network Planning. 'Our extensive network is bolstered by Delta's commitment to award-winning hospitality, more seat-back entertainment and as always, the health and safety of everyone on board.'

Vacationers traveling to and from Alaska will enjoy enhanced customer comfort as all flights to Anchorage, Fairbanks, and Juneau will be operated by larger mainline aircraft like the Boeing 737-900 featuring First Class, Delta Comfort+ and Main Cabin service, more seat-back in-flight entertainment and Wi-Fi available on all flights.

New summer destinations and more flights for Anchorage

Delta's expanded Anchorage (ANC) service includes:

  • New weekend service launching from Detroit (DTW), Los Angeles (LAX) and New York (JFK) on May 28
  • Increasing year-round Seattle (SEA) service to up to seven daily trips starting June 19. The most popular destination for travelers from Alaska, Delta's SEA hub offers daily connections to 40 destinations, including Hawaii, the lower 48 states and major capitals around the world
  • Adding a third daily flight this summer to Minneapolis/St. Paul (MSP) starting May 5
  • Adding a year-round nonstop flight to Salt Lake City (SLC) starting May 5, complemented by a second summer seasonal flight beginning June 19
  • Resuming daily service from Atlanta (ATL) starting May 5, the longest nonstop flight offered from ANC, and providing significant connections across the southeast U.S., including 16 cities in Florida. The flight will be operated by the Boeing 767-300ER, featuring Delta One lie-flat seats. Nonstop ATL service will continue into the fall with three trips per week.

New and increased service to Fairbanks

Delta will increase service to Fairbanks (FAI) to six nonstop flights from its major gateway hubs by:

  • Launching a new daily nonstop flight from SLC beginning May 5
  • Adding a third nonstop flight from SEA beginning June 19
  • Doubling service with a second nonstop flight from MSP beginning June 19

In addition to flying to FAI from SEA in the winter months, Delta is extending MSP & SLC service to year-round to provide customers with access to its extensive global network.

Returning popular summer seasonal service to Juneau, Ketchikan and Sitka

Delta's Alaska summer seasonal service from SEA that begins Memorial Day weekend will be extended through the end of September and include:

  • One daily flight to Juneau (JNU), operated by Boeing 737-800 aircraft
  • One daily flight to Ketchikan(KTN)
  • One daily flight to Sitka (SIT)

Service to KTN and SIT will be operated by Delta Connection carrier SkyWest Airlines on Embraer 175 aircraft. All flights to JNU, KTN and SIT will feature First Class, Delta Comfort+ and Main Cabin service and Wi-Fi available on board.

Putting customers first

Delta is providing greater reassurance and peace of mind to customers, so they can plan and book their trip with complete confidence. Some of these measures include:

  • Permanently eliminating change fees to provide more flexibility when booking travel.
  • Creating an interactive travel map to help customers understand where Delta flies and the latest travel requirements or restrictions at their destination.
  • Streamlining travel by building a suite of digital tools to manage booking, test scheduling and automatic document verification all in one place on delta.com and the Fly Delta app.
  • Deploying a dedicated team of clean ambassadors who will ensure a consistently safe and sanitized experience at more than 55 airports.
  • Providing COVID-19 testing resources to customers, including making it easier to understand requirements and access appropriate options prior to travel, whether by purchasing an at-home test or suggesting a nearby location for in-person testing.

Delta has put in place more than 100 layers of protection to ensure a safe travel experience, including regularly sanitizing high-touch surfaces and replacing onboard industrial-grade HEPA filters twice as often as recommended. Read more about how we're putting customers at the center of everything we do with the Delta CareStandard.

Delta also continues to invest in offering a superior customer experience, including refreshing more than 300 new in-flight entertainment options and recently announcing plans to bring high-speed Wi-Fi on board this year to keep customers better connected for work or play.

Disclaimer

Delta Air Lines Inc. published this content on 12 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2021 15:34:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
