Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Delta Air Lines, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DAL

DELTA AIR LINES, INC.

(DAL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

B-Roll: RB and Lysol study for disinfection certification

04/28/2021 | 09:35pm BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Download the above video at the link here.
Related Images
Not finding what you need?
Search
Search

Disclaimer

Delta Air Lines Inc. published this content on 28 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2021 20:34:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DELTA AIR LINES, INC.
09:35pDELTA AIR LINES  : RB and Lysol study for disinfection certification
PU
09:35pB-ROLL : RB and Lysol study for disinfection certification
PU
09:04pBoeing halts 737 MAX deliveries due to electrical issues, shares fall
RE
03:04pDELTA AIR LINES  : How Delta's work with Apple and AT&T is as human as it is inn..
PU
02:25pDELTA AIR LINES  : to equip 300 aircraft with high-speed (Ka-Band) satellite con..
AQ
08:28aDELTA AIR LINES  : named among TIME100's Most Influential Companies
AQ
04/27HOW TECH WILL SMOOTH THE RETURN TO G : A Q&A with Delta's innovation leader
PU
04/27AIRBUS  : Longer runway, daunting challenges ahead for Boeing CEO
RE
04/27DELTA AIR LINES  : named among TIME100's Most Influential Companies
PU
04/27DELTA AIR LINES  : Fast, reliable Wi-Fi building the foundation for Delta's next..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 26 800 M - 19 222 M
Net income 2021 -395 M - -283 M
Net Debt 2021 19 912 M - 14 282 M
P/E ratio 2021 -78,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 29 539 M 29 539 M 21 187 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,85x
EV / Sales 2022 1,22x
Nbr of Employees 74 000
Free-Float 97,9%
Chart DELTA AIR LINES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Delta Air Lines, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DELTA AIR LINES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 54,65 $
Last Close Price 46,34 $
Spread / Highest target 55,4%
Spread / Average Target 17,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Edward Herman Bastian Chief Executive Officer & Director
Glen William Hauenstein President
Gary Lee Chase Co-CFO & Senior VP-Business Development
William Charles Carroll Co-Chief Financial Officer, SVP & Controller
Francis S. Blake Non-Executive Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.15.25%29 539
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC1.94%22 575
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.23.65%17 305
AIR CHINA LIMITED4.10%16 978
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.27.19%14 063
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED17.53%13 903
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ