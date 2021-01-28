COVID test home-delivery, easy-upload documentation: New ways Delta customers can navigate travel requirements

Delta is making it easier for customers to navigate evolving travel requirements with new testing options and plans to add new features to its growing suite of digital tools. Coming soon:

Customers in the U.S. will be able to purchase at-home COVID-19 tests. They can administer one prior to departure, and pack another with them to comply with negative-test requirements before their trip back to the U.S..* This new and easy-to-use test kit is another way customers can enjoy their trip without worrying about finding a testing location while traveling.

Don't want an at-home test? No problem.* Visit our dedicated COVID-19 testing locations page to find a nearby testing location for an in-person test prior to travel. Customers can also find a link to the SkyTeam directory of testing centers within the countries that member airlines serve. Customers flying on Delta partner airlines will also be able to leverage the testing solutions offered, either at-home or in-person.

Beginning with U.S.-entry flights, and in partnership with TrustAssure, customers will be able to directly upload and verify their documents at check-in through a new functionality available via Delta channels such as pre-flight emails and Delta.com - making it for customers whose destination requires a negative COVID-19 test. A 'Ready to Fly' screen on mobile devices will indicate the customer has provided a verified COVID test.

'Customers have more travel information coming their way than ever before - with updated COVID-19 testing requirements to digest, new forms to complete and different digital experiences to download and navigate,' said Bill Lentsch, Delta's Chief Customer Experience Officer. 'From simplifying testing to developing an integrated suite of tools on Delta.com, we're continuing to introduce additional features meant to enhance the existing experience and strengthen the airline's position as a leader in charting the global recovery.'

Delta customers can already make use of a range of available digital solutions that are making travel easier to manage, including an interactive travel map that helps customers plan and book their next trip with up-to-date details on where we fly and any travel requirements and restrictions at your destination.

With new COVID-19 testing requirements in place for travel into the U.S., Delta Vacations is also making it easier for customers to book with confidence by only selling hotels outside of the U.S. that offer on-site testing for travel through March 2021. This will ensure customers who book international travel through Delta Vacations have on-site support for testing and can return home safely.

Enjoy the journey and travel with confidence thanks to the more than 100 new layers of protection that together create the Delta CareStandard. From blocking middle seats through March 2021 to dedicated cleanliness 'eyes and ears' at U.S. airports, Delta continues to put customers first.

Learn more about where Delta is flying and explore the other ways Delta is taking the stress out of travel with more control over travel plans and a new standard of cleanliness.

* Travel restrictions and test requirements vary by country. Be sure to confirm the type of test required by your destination prior to travel.