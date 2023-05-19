Canada's WestJet reaches tentative deal with pilots, averts strike

May 18 (Reuters) - A union representing WestJet's pilots
reached a tentative agreement with the Canadian airline late on
Thursday, averting a strike set to begin as early as Friday that
would have led to travel disruptions during the Victoria Day
holiday weekend.
The agreement will need to be ratified by pilots, which will
begin in the coming days, the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA)
said in a statement, but did not mention details about the new
contract.
WestJet, Canada's second-largest airline, did not
immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment outside
regular business hours.
"This contract will also help solve many of WestJet's pilot
attraction and retention issues," said Bernard Lewall, chair of
the WestJet ALPA Master Executive Council.
Pilots at major North American airlines are pressing for
higher salaries and better scheduling after a recent deal at
Delta Air Lines that delivered a 34% pay increase over
four years.
Investment firm Onex Corp took WestJet private in
2019 in a deal valued at about $5 billion, including debt.
