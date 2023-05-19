Log in
    DAL   US2473617023

DELTA AIR LINES, INC.

(DAL)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-05-18 pm EDT
35.89 USD   -0.11%
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies
Canada's WestJet reaches tentative deal with pilots, averts strike

05/19/2023 | 01:49am EDT
May 18 (Reuters) - A union representing WestJet's pilots reached a tentative agreement with the Canadian airline late on Thursday, averting a strike set to begin as early as Friday that would have led to travel disruptions during the Victoria Day holiday weekend.

The agreement will need to be ratified by pilots, which will begin in the coming days, the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA) said in a statement, but did not mention details about the new contract.

WestJet, Canada's second-largest airline, did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment outside regular business hours.

"This contract will also help solve many of WestJet's pilot attraction and retention issues," said Bernard Lewall, chair of the WestJet ALPA Master Executive Council.

Pilots at major North American airlines are pressing for higher salaries and better scheduling after a recent deal at Delta Air Lines that delivered a 34% pay increase over four years.

Investment firm Onex Corp took WestJet private in 2019 in a deal valued at about $5 billion, including debt. (Reporting by Shivansh Tiwary and Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)


© Reuters 2023
All news about DELTA AIR LINES, INC.
01:49aCanada's WestJet reaches tentative deal with pilots, averts strike
RE
05/18Evolution Of State Of The Art Airports And The Role Of Public Private Partnerships
AQ
05/18Delta hiring flight attendants
AQ
05/18A Message To Delta Skymiles Members : More to enjoy this summer
AQ
05/18WestJet pay debate sets scene for Air Canada's pilots
RE
05/18Apply now to become a Delta flight attendant
AQ
05/17US expects flights to jump on Memorial Day weekend, near pre-COVID levels
RE
05/17FAA forecasts flights will jump over US Memorial Day holiday
RE
05/16WestJet union seeks to narrow pay gap between Canada and U.S. pilots as strike looms
RE
05/16Delta Air Lines : expands Salt Lake City hub presence with opening of new gates
PU
Analyst Recommendations on DELTA AIR LINES, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 56 053 M - -
Net income 2023 3 163 M - -
Net Debt 2023 19 856 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 7,34x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 23 067 M 23 067 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,77x
EV / Sales 2024 0,71x
Nbr of Employees 95 000
Free-Float 97,7%
Chart DELTA AIR LINES, INC.
Delta Air Lines, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends DELTA AIR LINES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 35,89 $
Average target price 51,22 $
Spread / Average Target 42,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Edward Herman Bastian President
Glen William Hauenstein EVP-Network Planning & Revenue Management
Daniel C. Janki Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Francis S. Blake Independent Director
Rahul Samant Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.9.22%23 067
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED10.13%29 132
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC32.60%19 850
AIR CHINA LIMITED-8.06%19 395
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-2.56%15 953
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.27.67%15 785