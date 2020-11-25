Log in
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.

DELTA AIR LINES, INC.

(DAL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Consumer Cos Fall As Covid Spike Weighs On Consumer Confidence -- Consumer Roundup

11/25/2020 | 04:57pm EST
Shares of retailers and other consumer companies fell as a spike in Covid-19 infections appeared to weigh on consumer sentiment and activity.

Consumers stepped up their spending by a brisk 0.5% in October, down from a gain of 1.2% the month before, the Commerce Department said.

The University of Michigan's final reading of the index of consumer sentiment was 76.9 in November, almost unchanged from the flash estimate of 77.0 two weeks ago and down from October's 81.8 level, as a second wave of Covid-19 infections spread throughout the U.S.

Meanwhile, new-home sales fell by 0.3% in October, a slightly less pronounced drop than anticipated.

Delta Air Lines pilots agreed to accept reduced pay in exchange for job security until 2022, in a move that would prevent the more than 1,700 pilot furloughs the carrier had originally planned.

The number of people hospitalized in the U.S. because of Covid-19 hit a record for the 15th straight day, with more than 88,000 people hospitalized as of Tuesday, according to the Covid Tracking Project.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-25-20 1656ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 16 827 M - -
Net income 2020 -12 356 M - -
Net Debt 2020 18 305 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -2,11x
Yield 2020 0,98%
Capitalization 26 206 M 26 206 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,65x
EV / Sales 2021 1,66x
Nbr of Employees 91 000
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart DELTA AIR LINES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Delta Air Lines, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DELTA AIR LINES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 40,45 $
Last Close Price 41,26 $
Spread / Highest target 30,9%
Spread / Average Target -1,96%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward Herman Bastian Chief Executive Officer & Director
Glen William Hauenstein President
Francis S. Blake Non-Executive Chairman
John Laughter Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Paul A. Jacobson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-29.45%26 206
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC5.23%20 584
AIR CHINA LIMITED-19.60%15 672
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-6.68%13 324
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.-48.96%13 083
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.-60.13%11 306
