Delta Air Lines, Inc.
News
DAL
US2473617023
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.
(DAL)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX -
02:01 2022-08-31 pm EDT
31.49
USD
-0.73%
01:18p
DELTA AIR LINES
: no intention of making a financial investment in ITA Airways at this time
RE
01:06p
DELTA AIR LINES
: No intention of making a financial investment i…
RE
12:53p
Delta says airline has issues $6 billion in refunds since 2020
RE
DELTA AIR LINES: NO INTENTION OF MAKING A FINANCIAL INVESTMENT I…
08/31/2022 | 01:06pm EDT
DELTA AIR LINES: NO INTENTION OF MAKING A FINANCIAL INVESTMENT IN ITA AIRWAYS AT THIS TIME
© Reuters 2022
All news about DELTA AIR LINES, INC.
01:18p
DELTA AIR LINES
: no intention of making a financial investment in ITA Airways at this tim..
RE
01:06p
DELTA AIR LINES
: No intention of making a financial investment i…
RE
12:53p
Delta says airline has issues $6 billion in refunds since 2020
RE
11:09a
Air France-KLM says could consider taking a minority stake in ITA in medium term
RE
10:25a
U.S. airlines commit to providing meals, hotel rooms for extended delays they caused
RE
09:26a
Air France-KLM Says It Won't Take Stake in ITA as Part of Potential Deal
DJ
08:02a
Delta Air Lines Consortium in Exclusive Talks to Privatize Italy's ITA Airways
MT
07:08a
Italy Picks Delta, Air France-KLM to Privatize Flag Carrier ITA Airways -- Update
DJ
05:41a
Italy to Enter Exclusive Talks With Delta, Air France-KLM to Privatize ITA Airways
DJ
04:56a
Italy picks Certares-led bid for exclusive ITA Airways talks
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DELTA AIR LINES, INC.
08/15
Melius Research Initiates Coverage of Delta Air Lines With Buy Rating, $41 Price Target
MT
07/20
Berenberg Bank Adjusts Delta Air Lines' Price Target to $48.50 From $54, Maintains Buy ..
MT
07/15
Argus Research Downgrades Delta Air Lines to Hold From Buy
MT
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022
49 336 M
-
-
Net income 2022
1 453 M
-
-
Net Debt 2022
20 899 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
14,3x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
20 246 M
20 246 M
-
EV / Sales 2022
0,83x
EV / Sales 2023
0,80x
Nbr of Employees
83 000
Free-Float
98,1%
More Financials
Technical analysis trends DELTA AIR LINES, INC.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Neutral
Bearish
Bearish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
21
Last Close Price
31,72 $
Average target price
49,61 $
Spread / Average Target
56,4%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Edward Herman Bastian
President
Glen William Hauenstein
EVP-Network Planning & Revenue Management
Daniel C. Janki
Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Francis S. Blake
Independent Director
Rahul Samant
Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.
-18.83%
20 246
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED
7.41%
24 740
AIR CHINA LIMITED
14.34%
18 676
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED
-9.64%
14 432
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
-20.62%
13 765
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.
-17.91%
11 743
More Results
