Effective Aug. 1, Amelia DeLuca will return to Delta's Global Sustainability team as Chief Sustainability Officer. Delta's commitment to achieving net zero by 2050 through decarbonizing our airline operations remains a business imperative.

Amelia DeLuca will return to Delta's Global Sustainability team as Chief Sustainability Officer, leading the airline on its journey to reach net-zero emissions by 2050 and deliver a more sustainable and elevated travel experience along the way.

The move is effective Aug. 1 and comes on the heels of Pam Fletcher's decision to step away from the role.

"I'm excited to lead the incredibly talented Global Sustainability team and work with the entire Delta family to build on the strong progress Pam's leadership enabled at Delta," DeLuca said. "We have an industry-leading strategy for reaching net-zero emissions and a more sustainable future of travel, and I'm looking forward to the work of making sure every Delta employee knows how their work and efforts contribute to our journey."

DeLuca currently leads cross-divisional efforts for Alliances to deliver a consistent premium customer experience across Delta's partners. She also supports development of Delta's partner sustainability strategy for a greater collective impact across our network. Before joining the Alliances team, DeLuca led Delta's enterprise-wide sustainability efforts establishing the airline as an industry leader through securing vital sustainable aviation fuel agreements, setting science-based emissions targets, forging impactful coalitions across industries - including First Movers Coalition - and setting a gold standard for transparency. Under her leadership, Delta was also recognized as the top airline in the ESG category by Institutional Investor.