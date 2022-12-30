Delta Air Lines Announces Webcast of December Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results

Advanced search
    DAL   US2473617023

DELTA AIR LINES, INC.

(DAL)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-12-29 pm EST
32.73 USD   +2.31%
12/30/2022 | 08:31am EST
ATLANTA, Dec. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) will hold a live conference call and webcast to discuss its December quarter and full year 2022 financial results at 10 a.m. EST, Friday, Jan. 13, 2023.

A live webcast of this event will be available at ir.delta.com. An online replay will be available at the same site shortly after the webcast is complete.

 

