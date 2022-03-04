Delta Air Lines : At Delta's Seattle hub, a new experience for international travelers

Delta has been closely engaged with the Port of Seattle on the construction of the International Arrivals Facility since teams broke ground in 2017. With this new facility, international customers arriving at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport will get to experience more comfort and convenience than ever before.

"Delta customers will surely enjoy the benefits that this gorgeous, state-of-the-art International Arrivals Facility will bring to their travel journeys," said Eric Phillips, S.V.P. ‐Airport Customer Service and Cargo, who participated in the event. "As Seattle's largest global airline and the largest future user of the IAF, Delta is committed to enhancing the customer experience in ways that will serve Seattle well into the future, while also helping to meet the growing regional demand for international service out of this gateway for business and tourism."

Delta has been closely engaged with the Port of Seattle on the construction of the IAF since teams broke ground in 2017. The airline serves more international destinations from Seattle than any other carrier; by August, Delta will offer nearly 45 weekly nonstop flights to Amsterdam, London, Paris, Seoul, Shanghai and Tokyo. Delta's transatlantic flying from Seattle has grown particularly significantly, with almost 50 percent more seats available today compared to 2019. Delta offers more than 140 daily departures to nearly 50 destinations from SEA overall.

The 450,000 square foot facility, slated to open to customers this spring, will increase the airport's number of internationally capable gates from 12 to 20 and more than double passenger capacity to 2,600 passengers per hour (up from 1,200 today). Located east of the current A Concourse, the new space will feature baggage claim and customs processing areas as well as a new security corridor that will allow dual use of gates on the A Concourse for international and domestic arriving flights.

New amenities such as nursing rooms and pet relief areas will provide a more comfortable experience while passing through customs, and enhanced technologies will ensure faster passport check clearance, reducing the average customer connection time by approximately 15 minutes.

And while the building's modern features and conveniences take center stage, the IAF also provides a memorable front door to the Pacific Northwest by highlighting regional art, a focus on sustainability, and dramatic views: the facility features an 85-foot-high aerial walkway - creating a connection to the S Concourse - that offers a great look at Mt. Rainier and the Olympic Mountains.