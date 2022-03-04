Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Delta Air Lines, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    DAL   US2473617023

DELTA AIR LINES, INC.

(DAL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Delta Air Lines : At Delta's Seattle hub, a new experience for international travelers

03/04/2022 | 10:36am EST
Delta has been closely engaged with the Port of Seattle on the construction of the International Arrivals Facility since teams broke ground in 2017. With this new facility, international customers arriving at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport will get to experience more comfort and convenience than ever before.

International customers arriving at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport will soon experience more comfort and convenience than ever, as the airport unveiled a gleaming new facility at a reception for media as well as community and business leaders.

"Delta customers will surely enjoy the benefits that this gorgeous, state-of-the-art International Arrivals Facility will bring to their travel journeys," said Eric Phillips, S.V.P. Airport Customer Service and Cargo, who participated in the event. "As Seattle's largest global airline and the largest future user of the IAF, Delta is committed to enhancing the customer experience in ways that will serve Seattle well into the future, while also helping to meet the growing regional demand for international service out of this gateway for business and tourism."

Delta has been closely engaged with the Port of Seattle on the construction of the IAF since teams broke ground in 2017. The airline serves more international destinations from Seattle than any other carrier; by August, Delta will offer nearly 45 weekly nonstop flights to Amsterdam, London, Paris, Seoul, Shanghai and Tokyo. Delta's transatlantic flying from Seattle has grown particularly significantly, with almost 50 percent more seats available today compared to 2019. Delta offers more than 140 daily departures to nearly 50 destinations from SEA overall.

The 450,000 square foot facility, slated to open to customers this spring, will increase the airport's number of internationally capable gates from 12 to 20 and more than double passenger capacity to 2,600 passengers per hour (up from 1,200 today). Located east of the current A Concourse, the new space will feature baggage claim and customs processing areas as well as a new security corridor that will allow dual use of gates on the A Concourse for international and domestic arriving flights.

New amenities such as nursing rooms and pet relief areas will provide a more comfortable experience while passing through customs, and enhanced technologies will ensure faster passport check clearance, reducing the average customer connection time by approximately 15 minutes.

And while the building's modern features and conveniences take center stage, the IAF also provides a memorable front door to the Pacific Northwest by highlighting regional art, a focus on sustainability, and dramatic views: the facility features an 85-foot-high aerial walkway - creating a connection to the S Concourse - that offers a great look at Mt. Rainier and the Olympic Mountains.

Disclaimer

Delta Air Lines Inc. published this content on 04 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2022 15:35:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on DELTA AIR LINES, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 42 891 M - -
Net income 2022 1 136 M - -
Net Debt 2022 22 453 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 20,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 23 288 M 23 288 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,07x
EV / Sales 2023 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 83 000
Free-Float -
Chart DELTA AIR LINES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Delta Air Lines, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DELTA AIR LINES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 36,56 $
Average target price 52,05 $
Spread / Average Target 42,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Edward Herman Bastian Vice President-Finance & Controller
Glen William Hauenstein EVP-Network Planning & Revenue Management
Daniel C. Janki Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Francis S. Blake Independent Director
Rahul Samant Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-6.45%23 288
AIR CHINA LIMITED15.44%19 870
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED9.64%17 722
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-8.98%17 401
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED14.15%14 832
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.-7.79%13 105