Delta Air Lines : Black-owned distillery, seasonal flavors highlighted in Delta's latest onboard beverage menu

10/04/2021 | 09:54am EDT
Starting this month, Delta flyers can choose from a seasonally-inspired beverage lineup that spotlights the first U.S. Black-owned distillery, Du Nord Social Spirits, and Une Femme's 100% women-made wine.

It's a menu as diverse as the people who make them and the customers who enjoy them: Starting this month, Delta flyers can choose from a seasonally-inspired beverage lineup that spotlights the first U.S. Black-owned distillery, Du Nord Social Spirits, and Une Femme's 100% women-made wine.

"Working with suppliers who not only provide us with the best products but also help us offer products that are made by people who reflect the communities we serve is a meaningful demonstration of our core values at work," said Mike Henny, Delta's Managing Director - Onboard Service Operations.

Throughout October, Delta will donate 20% of all onboard purchases, including beverages, to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. To learn more about how you can support, visit Delta.com/BCRF.

Other products will bring seasonal flavors onboard, like Breckenridge Brewery's Cookie Porter Beer and WhistlePig's Orange Fashioned Cocktail Kit.

Read on, so you can have your beverage selection ready before your next flight.

Du Nord Foundation Vodka

Du Nord Social Spirits is the first Black-owned distillery in the U.S., and part of the company's mission is to diversify the craft alcohol community. Foundation Vodka is smooth and easy to drink, whether on its own or mixed.

Du Nord's Foundation Vodka will be available for sale on all domestic flights starting October. In 2022, Delta will bring on more Du Nord products and plans to launch the spirits internationally.

Breckenridge Brewery Cookie Porter Beer

Breckenridge Brewery's newest beer is a unique twist on its Vanilla Porter and is inspired by the world's favorite shortbread cookie to create an indulgent delight. Notes of biscuit, cinnamon, nutmeg and coffee combine with roasted malts and Madagascar vanilla to create the perfect pairing of classic favorites - cookies and beer.

Breckenridge's beer will be available for sale on all domestic flights from October through the end of 2021.

Une Femme "The Callie" California Sparkling Rosé

Une Femme produces 100% women-made champagne and sparkling wine; for every bottle the company sells, it donates to a charitable organization with the purpose of improving the lives of women. "The Callie" is Une Femme's California sparkler. This crushable sparkling rosé is made with Napa and Sonoma-grown chardonnay, pinot noir and mourvedre grapes. It features juicy notes of ripe strawberry and rose petal on the nose, as well as nicely structured red fruits - think warm blackberries freshly plucked from the vine.

Une Femme's sparkling rose will be available for sale on select domestic flights throughout the month of October. Delta plans to bring more Une Femme products onboard in 2022.

Tip Top Proper Cocktails Negroni

Each sip of this Negroni bursts with bittersweet notes of bright orange, grapefruit and fresh juniper. Tip Top's traditional preparation of this classic, which includes dry gin, red bitters and sweet vermouth, pours perfectly over ice, straight from the can, every time.

Tip Top's Negroni will be available for sale on select domestic flights throughout the month of October.

Terrapin Beer Company Hopsecutioner IPA

The Hopsecutioner IPA is Terrapin Beer Company's flagship beer. The beer has a light copper color and carries aromas of fresh pine and citrus. A strong malt backbone provides balance to an aggressive hop bitterness.

Terrapin's Hopsecutioner will be available for sale on select domestic flights throughout the month of October.

Vizzy Hard Seltzer Pineapple Mango

Vizzy Hard Seltzer is the first hard seltzer made with acerola cherry, the superfruit high in the antioxidant vitamin C. At 5% alcohol by volume, Vizzy Hard Seltzer is crafted with only 100 calories and 1 gram of sugar. Delta will serve Vizzy's Pineapple Mango seltzer, featuring natural flavors of sweet pineapple and juicy mango.

Vizzy Hard Seltzer is now available on all domestic flights.

WhistlePig Orange Fashioned Cocktail Kit: PiggyBack Rye Whiskey with Orange Fashioned Maple Cocktail Syrup

WhistlePig puts a twist on the classic Old Fashioned, pairing its 6-year-old PiggyBack Rye Whiskey with an Orange Fashioned Maple Cocktail Syrup that makes a sturdy seasonal cocktail with flavors of cinnamon, citrus and sweetened with real maple syrup.

WhistlePig's cocktail kit will be available for domestic coast-to-coast and international Delta One customers from October through the end of 2021.

The new products add to Delta's refreshed beverage offerings like Coca-Cola mini-cans, Tip Top Proper Cocktailsand Delta's exclusive SweetWater beermade for the skies.

*21+; please enjoy responsibly.

Disclaimer

Delta Air Lines Inc. published this content on 04 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2021 13:51:47 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
