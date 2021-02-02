Log in
Delta Air Lines, Inc.

DELTA AIR LINES, INC.

(DAL)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Delta Air Lines : CEO Ed Bastian congratulates new U.S. Secretary of Transportation

02/02/2021 | 02:32pm EST
Delta CEO Ed Bastian issued the following statement after the U.S. Senate confirmed Pete Buttigieg Tuesday as transportation secretary:

'On behalf of Delta's 75,000 employees, I'd like to congratulate Pete Buttigieg on his confirmation as U.S. Secretary of Transportation. We look forward to working with Secretary Buttigieg and his team in the weeks and months ahead as we position the U.S. airline industry to help lead our nation's economic recovery.'

Disclaimer

Delta Air Lines Inc. published this content on 02 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 February 2021 19:31:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 16 522 M - -
Net income 2020 -12 234 M - -
Net Debt 2020 19 840 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -1,95x
Yield 2020 0,80%
Capitalization 24 021 M 24 021 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,65x
EV / Sales 2021 1,73x
Nbr of Employees 72 000
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart DELTA AIR LINES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Delta Air Lines, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DELTA AIR LINES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 45,95 $
Last Close Price 37,82 $
Spread / Highest target 45,4%
Spread / Average Target 21,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,46%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Edward Herman Bastian Chief Executive Officer & Director
Glen William Hauenstein President
Francis S. Blake Non-Executive Chairman
John Laughter Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Gary Lee Chase Co-CFO & Senior VP-Business Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-5.94%24 021
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-11.01%19 704
AIR CHINA LIMITED-9.84%14 451
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-4.11%12 510
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.-7.66%12 454
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED0.64%10 289
