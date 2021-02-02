Delta Air Lines : CEO Ed Bastian congratulates new U.S. Secretary of Transportation

Delta CEO Ed Bastian issued the following statement after the U.S. Senate confirmed Pete Buttigieg Tuesday as transportation secretary:

'On behalf of Delta's 75,000 employees, I'd like to congratulate Pete Buttigieg on his confirmation as U.S. Secretary of Transportation. We look forward to working with Secretary Buttigieg and his team in the weeks and months ahead as we position the U.S. airline industry to help lead our nation's economic recovery.'