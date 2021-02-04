Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Delta Air Lines, Inc.    DAL

DELTA AIR LINES, INC.

(DAL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Delta Air Lines : CEO Ed Bastian noted for ‘optimism, hope and confidence'

02/04/2021 | 05:22pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Throughout the past year, leaders and companies across the globe have had to step up and adjust to unprecedented challenges that have affected both employees and customers, from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic to the global reckoning over historic racial inequality and injustice.

While the pandemic's impact on the airline industry has been staggering, Delta responded with swift, decisive action under CEO Ed Bastian's leadership to put people over profits. The airline prioritized customers' and employees' health and safety above all else and ultimately saved jobs, preserved liquidity and cash balance, and positioned Delta for the future.

In an MIT Sloan Management Review piece about leading purposefully, his leadership was summarized with a quote, 'It's people over profits. We strongly believe that if we take good care of our people, including our customers, they will take care of the bottom line for us. We needed to lean on people's loyalty. They will put us in a position to recover and have the best shot at success in the future.'

A New York Times article included Bastian alongside other top corporate leaders to discuss how corporations are stepping up and voicing opinions on topics that matter.  

Bastian took a hard look at the company's own record on diversity and outlined actionable steps to correct the course in an effort to become an anti-racist, anti-discrimination organization. Since then, Bastian has taken a more active role in the equity movement by discussing racial injustice in employee town halls with pioneers in the Black community and leading by example based on the company's values.

In a recent Inc. article, contributing editor Bill Murphy Jr. highlights three words that stood out during Delta's latest earnings call - optimism, hope, and confidence. Bastian's transparent, authentic and values-based leadership approach to the crises at hand has created a culture of optimism and resilience within the company.

'I've come to realize two things after covering companies like Delta for so long. First, 'leadership at scale equals culture,' and second, any leader's most powerful tools are his or her words,' said Murphy. 'All else being equal, if you want to lead your business effectively, optimism, hope and confidence should probably be right up front and accessible in your linguistic toolkit.'

Bastian has reminded employees throughout the pandemic that 'crises don't build character, they reveal character' - and these ongoing crises have revealed the strength of Delta's character, the power of strong leadership and the importance of a values-led culture.

Related Topics:
Related Images
Leader bio
Ed Bastian, Chief Executive Officer
Dec 01, 2020 12:12pm
Image
Aug 13, 2020 1:08pm
Not finding what you need?
Search
Search

Disclaimer

Delta Air Lines Inc. published this content on 04 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2021 22:21:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DELTA AIR LINES, INC.
11:22aDELTA AIR LINES : CEO Ed Bastian noted for ‘optimism, hope and confidence'
PU
10:18aINSIDER TRENDS : 90-Day Insider Selling Trend Prolonged at Delta Air Lines
MT
09:41aDELTA AIR LINES : Building a digital concierge that removes guesswork from trave..
PU
02/03American Airlines sending 13,000 furlough warnings as pandemic pain persists
RE
02/03DELTA AIR LINES : and Alitalia customers have more choice of COVID-tested travel..
AQ
02/02INSIDER TRENDS : Delta Air Lines Insider Sale for Taxes Adds to 90-Day Selling T..
MT
02/02INSIDER TRENDS : Insider at Delta Air Lines Continues Selling Trend with Tax Sal..
MT
02/02INSIDER TRENDS : Delta Air Lines Insider Makes Tax Sale Extends 90-Day Selling T..
MT
02/02INSIDER TRENDS : Insider at Delta Air Lines Makes Tax Sale Extends 90-Day Sellin..
MT
02/02INSIDER TRENDS : Delta Air Lines Insider Tax Sale Continues 90-Day Selling Trend
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 16 522 M - -
Net income 2020 -12 234 M - -
Net Debt 2020 19 840 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -2,05x
Yield 2020 0,76%
Capitalization 25 266 M 25 266 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,73x
EV / Sales 2021 1,77x
Nbr of Employees 72 000
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart DELTA AIR LINES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Delta Air Lines, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DELTA AIR LINES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 45,95 $
Last Close Price 39,78 $
Spread / Highest target 38,3%
Spread / Average Target 15,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Edward Herman Bastian Chief Executive Officer & Director
Glen William Hauenstein President
Francis S. Blake Non-Executive Chairman
John Laughter Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Gary Lee Chase Co-CFO & Senior VP-Business Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-1.07%25 266
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-3.85%21 188
AIR CHINA LIMITED-8.52%14 163
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.-2.80%13 110
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-5.19%12 241
ANA HOLDINGS INC.1.76%10 409
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ