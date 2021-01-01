Log in
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.

DELTA AIR LINES, INC.

(DAL)
01/01/2021
40.21 USD   -0.86%
10:14aED BASTIAN MEMO : Delta 2021
PU
2020AstraZeneca, Delta rise; Pitney Bowes, AES fall
AQ
2020DELTA AIR LINES : Arbitrator rules that FAA chief aided retaliation case
AQ
Delta Air Lines CEO expects positive cash flow by spring

01/01/2021 | 12:27pm EST
busiFILE PHOTO: A Delta Air Lines plane takes off from Sydney Airport in Sydney

(Reuters) - Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian said in a memo on Friday that he continues to expect that the company will achieve positive cash flow by the spring.

In his new year note to employees, Bastian said that company will likely "experience two distinct phases during the next 12 months." The first phase will be similar to 2020, he said.

"The second phase will begin only when we reach a turning point with widely available vaccinations that spur a significant return to travel, particularly business travel."

Bastian had told investors in October that Delta plans to start paying down its debt in 2021 once it has positive cash flow.

Revenues at Delta, which is blocking middle seats until March 30, fell 76% to $3.1 billion in the third quarter from a year earlier.

"As difficult as 2020 was, in many ways I expect the next 12 months to be even more challenging," he added.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 16 682 M - -
Net income 2020 -12 348 M - -
Net Debt 2020 19 784 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -2,06x
Yield 2020 0,75%
Capitalization 25 539 M 25 539 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,72x
EV / Sales 2021 1,71x
Nbr of Employees 91 000
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart DELTA AIR LINES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Delta Air Lines, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DELTA AIR LINES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 43,25 $
Last Close Price 40,21 $
Spread / Highest target 36,8%
Spread / Average Target 7,56%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Edward Herman Bastian Chief Executive Officer & Director
Glen William Hauenstein President
Francis S. Blake Non-Executive Chairman
John Laughter Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Gary Lee Chase Co-CFO & Senior VP-Business Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-31.24%25 539
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC11.11%22 402
AIR CHINA LIMITED-22.88%15 019
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-11.83%12 639
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.-50.90%12 585
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.-62.63%10 835
